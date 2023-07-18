Who's ready for some inter-league action?? The Houston Astros will look to make it two in a row as they travel to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Rockies. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Astros-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Fresh off of an impressive come-from-behind victory at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday Night Baseball, the Houston Astros once again reminded everyone why they won the World Series last year with their gutsy championship grit. Although they're only 3-4 in their last seven games overall, the Astros trail the first-place Rangers by only 3.5 games. Getting the start on the mound for Houston will be RHP Hunter Brown who is an even 6-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 17 games started on the year.

Currently owning the worst record in the National League at 36-58, the Colorado Rockies aren't mathematically eliminated from playoff contention but they might as well be. At this point, the Rockies are playing for pride. However, the Rockies did string together a successful series recently against the New York Yankees in which they won two of three. For Tuesday night's bout, Colorado will use a bullpen approach as reliever Jake Bird will get his second start of the season. So far, Bird has racked up a 2-1 record with a 3.70 ERA in 43 games played.

Here are the Astros-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Rockies Odds

Houston Rockies: -1.5 (-142)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+118)

Over: 12 (-105)

Under: 12 (-115)

How To Watch Astros vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Entering play on Tuesday, the Houston bullpen is currently severely overworked as the Astros are in need of a big-time outing from Hunter Brown in order to give some of these arms on the roster a chance to breathe. To make matters worse, the Astros have four or more pitchers that have logged in at least 40 games played and also recently just suffered a setback with starter Framber Valdez who left his last start with a calf injury.

Even despite the pitching fatigue and injuries, the Astros have found great success over the Rockies over the course of the last ten years with an overall head-to-head record of 21-5 during that span. Not to mention, the ‘Stros were able to capture a pair of victories over the ‘Rox in Houston earlier this month.

Outside of the fact that the pitching will need to be at its best in the thin air of Denver, the Astros will nearly guarantee a covering of the spread at Coors Field if they are able to jump on the Rockies early. Since Colorado is starting a reliever instead of the normal starter, scoring more than a few runs in the opening frames of the ballgame would do wonders for their chances of eliminating any Colorado hope.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

While the odds aren't necessarily in the Rockies' favor, not many baseball experts or fans predicted Colorado to take the series versus the New York Yankees either.

If there is one strong suit about this 2023 Rockies squad, it has been their ability to hit for average and cause havoc on the base paths. As a whole, the Rockies are having a down year at the plate, but their hitting is often contagious which has led to their .253 batting average. If the Astros throw some pitches that are too good to hit in the heart of the zone, don't be overly shocked if Colorado's hitters make them pay.

However, this pitching staff has been downright awful this season. You can blame the altitude all you want, but whether it's been poor play, injuries, or a combination of both, there is no doubt that the Rockies have an uphill battle ahead of them against a lethal Astros lineup this evening. Believe it or not, Colorado has four key members on this starting rotation that are on the injured list which makes things extremely difficult for a ball club. Above all else, the Rockies cannot afford to be sloppy from the pitching mound especially with the bullpen getting most of the action on short rest.

Final Astros-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies played better than expected in their last series, but they have not been able to figure out the Astros for the better part of an entire decade. Expect this one not to be close as Houston handles their business with ease.

Final Astros-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-142)