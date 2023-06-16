This has truly been a bittersweet week for the Oakland Athletics franchise and their fans. An inconceivable seven-game winning streak, which came entirely against teams with a winning record, culminated with a moving reverse boycott. But it will not be enough to prevent the 19-52 A's from moving to Las Vegas.

A rich history and home to one of baseball's greatest dynasties, soon to be replaced by a whole lot of razzle-dazzle. People can debate if the move will be good for the team, city and MLB, but fans have undeniably been put through the wringer this season.

From utter hopelessness and embarrassment to John Fisher-induced rage to glowing pride and now back to devastation following the Nevada legislature's decision, Oakland has been emotionally drained. And we're still only in June. Focusing on the baseball product can be, for many reasons, a painful thing to do right now. Still, there are matters that must be addressed.

Sounds like a playoff game for the reverse boycott in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/fGNJnigPqU — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 14, 2023

This club will go forward regardless, so it is up to executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and general manager David Forst to figure how best to sift through the rubble and piece together a viable plan for the future. That requires tough decisions to be made.

One will assume that the A's will just unload any worthwhile MLB talent they have, but even with relocation to happen, there needs to be some competitive spirit in the remaining time at the Oakland Coliseum. That means a fairly promising rookie like Ryan Noda, who emerged as the face during this reawakening, is better off staying put. It is also unwise to part with the lone starting pitcher with a sub-5.00 ERA in JP Sears (Mason Miller on IL). For the sake of fans and humanity, there must be minimal effort in the construction of this team.

The organization can focus on dealing away players who do not fit their long-term plans and can score them minor compensation. Just because they are sellers does not mean they have to allow their cupboard to be completely ransacked.

Let's navigate this tricky situation together by taking a closer look at 2 players the Athletics should have solidly on the trade block ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

Seth Brown, OF

On paper, there is currently not much for a buyer to like about Seth Brown. Never known to be an average hitter, the outfielder is batting just .200 with 37 strikeouts in 30 games- missed a month with an oblique strain. Most concerning, though, is that his respectable power has disappeared.

Brown has belted just four home runs so far this season after eclipsing 20 in each of the last two years. That upside alone, though, should make the 30-year-old easy for the front office to move. There are offenses like the New York Mets desperate to shake up their lineup. The Cleveland Guardians could definitely use a burst of power, too (rank last in MLB with 43 HRs). Someone will say “why not?” when it comes to this left-handed hitter.

There is no downside for the Athletics here. Selling low might be considered pointless to some, but there is simply no longer a practical reason to keep Brown on the roster.

James Kaprielian, SP

Sticking with the half-sell philosophy, it behooves the A's to leverage the high demand for starting pitching. This trade deadline could be a thin one in terms of high-caliber available arms, so expect the front office to be flooded with calls and inquiries. As mentioned earlier, Sears is the only one even resembling a competent pitcher right now. He should stay put, but James Kaprielian can be up for grabs.

The former first-round pick by the New York Yankees arrived in Oakland via the Sonny Gray trade but has yet to really wow anyone on the mound. His 6.89 ERA and 1.71 WHIP indicate that this pairing has run its course. But as teams scramble for pitching, they will find Kaprielian to be a low-cost and acceptable choice. His ceiling remains a middle piece in the starting rotation after posting 4.07 and 4.23 ERAs in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Even though overlooking this year won't be easy, the 29-year-old has earned the benefit of the doubt. After the kind of year the Athletics have had, Kaprielian might just need a new home.

The A's are at a bit of a crossroads. Although they do not necessarily have many prized possessions, there are bonafide big leaguers on this squad. They need to hold onto them tight because this franchise is still going to need a somewhat of a foundation. Vegas alone will not sell tickets to their proposed billion-dollar stadium.

Ownership is getting its wish. Not completely selling off the team is the least the Athletics can do for the city they are fleeing. And it would a welcome act of mercy.