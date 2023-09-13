The Oakland Athletics are on the road trying to complete the sweep over the Houston Astros. Below we are going to continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Athletics have played very well during this series. They have held the Astros to just two runs in the two games played, and have surprised everyone during these two games. Oakland is a bottom-2 team in the MLB, and they have been bad on both sides of the ball. They do have a few pretty good young prospects, though. Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz, and Zack Gelof are a few of the young studs on their team.

The Astros have taken their spot back at the top of the AL West division. They are in a tight race with the Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners. The standings are not set in stone by any means, so every game is a must win. Houston is just 5-5 in their last 10 games, and their schedule does not get any easier to end the season. They still have to play the Mariners, Orioles, and Diamondbacks, so they need to beat the teams like the Athletics and Royals.

Paul Blackburn will get the start for the Athletics. Hunter Brown will take the mound for the Astros.

Here are the Athletics-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Astros Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+106)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-128)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Astros

TV: NBC Sports California, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Blackburn has been pretty good for the Athletics since coming back from injury this season. He is 4-4 with a 3.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings. He has already started against the Astros this season, as well. In that game, Blackburn was very good, and led the Athletics to a win. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowed just one run on five hits, and struck out five. Blackburn gives the Athletics a great chance to win, and if he can have another game like that, the Athletics will cover the spread.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Hunter Brown is having a good rookie season. He will not win the Rookie of the Year award, but he is having a very respectable season. He has been especially good against the Athletics. In three starts against Oakland, Brown has thrown 19 innings, allowed the Athletics to hit .221, and he has struck out 23. To go along with that, Brown has an ERA of 2.37. He has been able to have a lot of success against the Athletics, and he should keep that going in this one. If he can have the same type of game, the Astros will cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Athletics have surprised me and won the first two games of this series. I have said not to bet them, and they have won both those games. My mind is not changing just because the Athletics have won the first two games. I think Hunter Brown has a good game, and the Astros end their losing streak. Houston covers the spread in this one.

Final Athletics-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-128), Under 9 (-115)