The lowly Oakland Athletics have made the decision to bench rookie starting pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, who has struggled mightily to begin the 2023 MLB season. With an 0-4 record and a 14.40 ERA, it’s clear that Fujinami’s performance has been a major factor in the Athletics’ slow start to the season. A’s manager Mark Kotsay revealed Monday that Fujinami would be moved to the bullpen, per Joe Reedy of The Associated Press.

Fujinami has only managed to pitch an average of 4.1 innings per start and has yet to record a game with an ERA less than 11. These are staggering numbers for a starting pitcher and highlight just how ineffective Fujinami has been on the mound. His struggles have been compounded by poor play by the A’s this season. In a recent series against the Tampa Bay Rays (who currently boast the best record in baseball) the A’s were outscored 31-5, a clear indication of just how far off the pace they are to being a winning team at this early stage of the season.

The decision to bench Fujinami is a clear indication that Athletics management is not willing to tolerate poor performance, especially when it comes from a starting pitcher. The team’s last-place standing in the MLB with a record of 5-18 underscores just how dire the situation is for the A’s, and something needed to be done to shake up the team and try to turn things around as they also deal with a relocation saga.

Fujinami will now be given some time to work on his game and try to regain the form that made him a sought-after acquisition for Oakland. While this is a difficult time for Fujinami, it’s clear that the A’s need to focus on finding a way to win games and improve their overall record. If the team is to have any hope of salvaging their season, they need their starting pitchers to perform at a high level and give them a chance to compete in every game.