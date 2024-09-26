As the Oakland Athletics prepare to leave their long-time home at the end of 2024, celebrities and sports figures with deep ties to the area have voiced their sorrow and frustration. The team’s departure marks the end of an era for the city of Oakland, which has seen its share of sports franchises relocate over the years. Stars like Damian Lillard and Jim Harbaugh are among the most prominent figures with deep ties to Oakland.

Actor Tom Hanks, an Oakland native and lifelong A’s fan, reminisced about his childhood memories tied to the team. From watching the A’s in the World Series to serving as a Coliseum vendor, Hanks's connection to the team is deeply personal.

“When the A’s were in the World Series, the world came to Oakland,” Hanks wrote in an email to The Athletic. His vivid memories of the games and the community's vibrancy during those times are a stark contrast to the team's impending move.

Stars mourn the end of an era in Oakland

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard, another prominent figure from Oakland, expressed his disappointment succinctly, capturing the sentiment of many local fans. “It’s devastating for Oakland. Another sports team gone, another loss for the entire Oakland/Alameda (East Bay) communities. It’s sad to see the entire Coliseum complex empty,” Lillard stated, highlighting the broader impact on the community.

Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, former Stanford football head coach, and another local sports icon recalled his cherished memories with the A's, adding a personal narrative to the broader story of loss. Harbaugh's brief experience coaching first base during spring training remains one of his most treasured memories, linking his professional achievements directly back to the A's.

The departure of the Athletics is not just the loss of a sports team but a significant cultural and emotional blow to the community that supported it. Celebrities like Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day have not held back their feelings, with Armstrong publicly criticizing A's owner John Fisher for moving the team to Las Vegas, a city he described in harsh terms during a recent performance.

The sentiment among those connected to the Athletics is a mix of nostalgia for the past and anger over the current situation. The team’s history in Oakland, highlighted by Hall of Famers like Rickey Henderson and Dennis Eckersley, both of whom grew up in the area and contributed significantly to its sports legacy, adds layers to the narrative of loss and change.

As the Athletics play their final game in Oakland, the community and its most famous fans reflect on what the team has meant to them and the impact of its departure. The story of the A's is woven into the fabric of Oakland's identity, making their relocation not just a sports story but a poignant chapter in the city's history.