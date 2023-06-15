The devoted fans of the Oakland Athletics staged a “reverse boycott” on Tuesday night. Instead of refusing to attend the game, they did the opposite, showing up in droves for the first time all season.

The Oakland Coliseum has sat nearly empty for the majority of this campaign. Partly in protest for the team's pending move to Las Vegas, and partly due to the owners' refusal to spend money on the payroll.

Many analysts and media personalities weighed in on the topic, including podcaster Jomboy who had a scathing take against the A's and the league on Talkin' Baseball.

“It is such a bad look for Major League Baseball and the Oakland A's, and they are just going to have to eat it,” Jomboy said.

“It is such a bad look for Major League Baseball” -Jomboy on the Oakland A’s moving to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/Th25OKALCW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 14, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He then recommended that next game they should return to full boycott and bring zero fans. The only way to show the owners about the power and the passion of the fans is to orchestrate when to show up and place their support.

“It sucks because Oakland has really die hard fans, and they are about to lose their last team,” he continued.

The A's have the lowest payroll in the MLB, and it isn't particularly close. The ownership has refused to dole out cash time and time again, and the fans believe they are intentionally tanking in order to have a better case to move the team.

Last month, the Athletics leadership agreed to purchase land from a Las Vegas casino, further signaling plans to relocate the team and follow the NFL's Raiders from Oakland to Sin City.