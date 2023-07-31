Look away, Oakland Athletics fans. This can be pretty hard to stomach for the team's supporters, who have been suffering a lot in the 2023 MLB season.

Following the Athletics' 2-0 loss at the hands of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday, the team became just the first MLB club since before Babe Ruth made his big league debut to have a run differential of -255 or worse before the calendar flipped to August, according to OptaSTATS.

“The Athletics have a run differential of -255 after getting shutout 2-0 in their last game of July to Colorado. Only the 1911 Boston Rustlers (-272) had a lower run differential prior to August in the modern era.”

With their loss to the Rockies, the Athletics also dipped to 30-77 thus far this season. Oakland was actually building some momentum prior to their setback on Sunday, as the Athletics won the first two games of the series.

Despite failing to sweep the Rockies, Oakland manager Mark Kotsay loved how his team competed in the series.

“To come to Coors and keep that offense in check and win two of three games shows the growth in the team,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay told reporters following the contest, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “It shows that we continue to be competitive, and winning a series is a good sign.”

The Athletics are last in the entire MLB with only 387 runs scored, while also being the worst in runs allowed with 642. Nothing is clicking for Oakland, which is on its way to missing the postseason for the third year in a row. In 2022, the Athletics went just 60-102.

It's not about to get any easier for Oakland, with National League West division leaders Los Angeles Dodgers awaiting the A's in Hollywood for the start of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium this Tuesday night.