The Oakland Athletics are going for the sweep as they take on the Colorado Rockies. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Athletics are the worst team in baseball, but they have managed to take it to the Rockies this series. They have scored 19 runs in the two games played, and are batting a very impressive .342. Brent Rooker is 4-6 with a home run in the two games, Zack Gelof has two home runs, and Ramon Laureano has a home run, as well. The Athletics have collected 27 total hits in the two games. Paul Blackburn and J.P Sears both had a very good start in their games. Blackburn's start ended up being a quality start. Sears only went five innings, but he allowed just one run on four hits in his outing. The Athletics pitching staff has struck out 15 and walked only four in the series.

The Rockies are not the thrid worst team in the league – ahead of only the Kansas City Royals and Athletics. The Rockies have scored just eight runs in the series, but they are batting .307. Randal Grichuk could be on the move, but as of now, he is the Rockies leading hitter this series with four hits and two home runs. Grichuk is the only player to go deep for the Rockies, and the team has just four doubles. On the mound, the Rockies can not keep the Athletics off the bases. As mentioned the Athletics are hitting very well this series, and they are taking their walks, as well. The Rockies have struck out 18 in the two games, but have walked nine.

Luis Medina will start for Oakland in the series finale while Ty Blach gets the start for Colorado.

Here are the Athletics-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Rockies Odds

Oakland Athletics: -1.5 (+146)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 12.5 (-102)

Under: 12.5 (-120)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Rockies

TV: NBC Sports California, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Medina has been struggling this season for the Athletics, but the rookie has a lot of arm talent. His fastball can get up to triple digits and he has shown a lot of potential. In his last two starts, Medina has thrown 10 2/3 innings, allowed just one run on five hits, and struck out 12. It never helps when pitching in Colorado, but if Medina can keep the ball out of the air and stay at the top of his game, the Athletics will complete the sweep and cover the spread.

As mentioned, Oakland is hitting the ball extremely well this series. The Athletics have a great chance to keep that going with Ty Blach being the opposing pitcher. Blach has come out of the bullpen for most of the season, but he has not pitched well. In 16 1/3 innings, Blach has a 5.51 ERA, a WHIP well above 1.00, and opponents are batting .371 off him. Blach will most likely go no longer than four innings, but the Athletics should be able to get to him by then. If they can jump out to an early lead, it is going to be very hard for the Rockies to come back.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

I did praise Medina for his talent and potential, but stats do not lie. The stats say Medina is very bad when pitching on the road. To make matters worse, Medina has to pitch at one of the most hitter friendly parks in the MLB. In 32 2/3 innings pitched on the road, Medina has a 7.16 ERA and that is three runs worse than his home ERA. To go along with that, Medina has allowed opponents to hit .278 off him on the road, and he has walked 21 batters. The Rockies need to stay patient at the plate in this one. Medina will walk you, and if he does not, he will give you a pitch to hit. If the Rockies can take advantage of that, they will cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Rockies Prediction & Pick

My motto all season long has been to not bet the Athletics. Nothing has changed in this game. I do not like the pitching matchup on either side, but I do think the Rockies will cover the spread. The Athletics are the favorite in this game, and I just do not see them covering this spread. I expect the Rockies to not only cover the spread, but avoid being swept, as well.

Final Athletics-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-176), Over 12.5 (-102)