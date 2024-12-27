The Athletics are already bracing themselves for substantial change entering 2025, with Oakland now stripped from their current form of existence and a new, temporary home awaiting them in Sacramento. There will also be a shakeup in management, one that might be welcomed by a large chunk of the fan base.

Dave Kaval, one of the individuals most responsible for the franchise's eventual transition to Las Vegas, is resigning from his role as team president, per MLB.com's Martin Gallegos. Owner John Fisher is naming business partner Sandy Dean as interim president for the time being.

Kaval served the same position with the San Jose Earthquakes before joining the Athletics in 2016. He will not be moving out of The Golden State, though, as he sets his sights on other ventures. “I will be staying in California to explore new opportunities at the crossroads of business and government,” he said in a statement, via Gallegos. “I am grateful to A's ownership for the opportunities they have given me.”

Fisher and Kaval, among others, infuriated Oakland residents by pushing for the Vegas move and leaving the product and its stadium in a sorry state for the last few years. Few fans will shed a tear for the now-former president's departure, but the franchise is showing its appreciation for Kaval.

John Fisher, Athletics bid Dave Kaval farewell

“We are grateful for Dave's contributions and leadership over the past eight years,” Fisher said. “He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team. As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas.”

Despite all the problems that have beset the Athletics of late, the team is inspiring some optimism for next season. Brent Rooker, Mason Miller, Lawrence Butler, Shea Langeliers, JJ Bleday and newcomer Luis Severino, among others, comprise a talented core that could build on its somewhat encouraging 2024 season (won 19 more games than previous year). Unfortunately, the club's gradual ascent will have to be witnessed inside of Sutter Health Park (home of Triple-A Sacramento River Cats).

A true revival might be difficult to achieve before the A's officially land in Sin City. Dave Kaval will likely look on from afar while the rest of this process unfolds. For better or worse, the fan base will feel the impact of his legacy.