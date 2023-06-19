Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker had a hilarious reaction to a fan who made a suggestion about how he can improve his batting.

The fan, who goes by the name Tony Soprano (because why not) replied to a tweet by Rooker and offered some unsolicited advice to the Athletics star. What's odd was that Rooker's initial tweet was about not having the latest updates on Rory McIlroy and the US Open due to the wifi situation on the Athletics team plane. Then again, fans will find any chance they get to send a message across to players, which was what Soprano did.

“Brent, pretty obvious on TV that you're swinging wildly at pitches two or three feet off the outside corner of the plate. Better decision making will improve your average and help the team win, continuing to try to pull a pitch 2 or 3 feet outside is useless. Needs to be fixed,” Soprano said to Rooker.

Rooker later offered a response in the form of a quoted tweet: “Thanks, Tony! I, the one doing the swinging, wasn’t aware! Will begin making the necessary corrections immediately.”

Rooker is batting .255/.356/.491 so far in the 2023 MLB regular season, but his numbers have been down of late. Over the last six Athletics games, Rooker slashed just .211/.318/.316 with nine strikeouts. Oakland also won just once over that stretch and it's currently in a five-game losing skid after a 3-2 home loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

But maybe, just maybe, Mr. Tony Soprano's advice will be the spark for a turnaround for Rooker and the Athletics.