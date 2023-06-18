We're back with another prediction and pick for Father's Day as the MLB action continues to roll on. We'll see an Interleague matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies (37-34) and the Oakland Athletics (19-54) as they meet for the final game of this three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies-Athletics prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia Phillies come into this game in third-place in the National League East and sit eight games back of the leading Atlanta Braves. They've seen a few costly losing streaks throughout the season but have done a good job bouncing back and keeping their record above .500. They've won the first two games of this series and will look to complete the sweep over the A's. Zack Wheeler (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Oakland Athletics are last in the AL West and are the odds-on worst team in baseball. They're actually seeing a historically bad season as the team is ready to depart from Oakland and the fans would like nothing more than to see this season comes to a close. After winning seven in a row just recently, the A's have lost their last four consecutive games. Hogan Harris (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Phillies-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Athletics Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -245

Oakland Athletics: -200

Over (8): -105

Under (8): -115

How To Watch Phillies vs. Athletics

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET/ 1:07 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are barely keeping their heads afloat in the divisional race, but their recent stretch of games has seen them back above the .500 mark. They're 8-2 in their last 10 games and have outscored opponents by sizable margins. Since the return of Bryce Harper, the Phillies have been seeing the ball extremely well and have become one of the best home run hitting teams in the MLB. Kyle Schwarber continues to lead the charge as the Phillies will hope for their sixth-straight win.

Their pitcher will be Zack Wheeler behind his 5-4 record and 3.73 ERA thru 82 innings pitched. He's ranked among the top of the league in strikeouts and has done a great job limiting the home run ball with just five. He's been stellar on the road this season at 4-2 and has given the Phillies a chance to win each time he's out. They'll look to capitalize on another opportunity here.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

After the Athletics reeled off seven-straight victories, many thought their fortunes would begin to turn around. However, they've lost their last four games and are back to what made them the worst team in the MLB this year. They've been outscored by 10 runs over the last four games and can't seem to have any luck in picking up a win. The Phillies have dominated them this series and while they almost won the game last night, they won't be heading back home to a warm welcome.

Hogan Harris is perfect on the mound this year at 2-0 with a 4.84 ERA thru 22.1 innings pitched. While he hasn't seen a ton of action, his stuff has been good and he's one of the few pitchers on their staff with a winning record. Typically a reliever, it'll be Harris' first start at home as he tries to end this losing streak for his club.

Final Phillies-Athletics Prediction & Pick

While the A's were able to surprise with some wins last week, they're back to their losing ways and haven't shown much fight against these Phillies. The last game was close, but expect this one to be a bit more lopsided with Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies. Let's go with the Phillies on the runline to get it done here.

Final Phillies-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-130)