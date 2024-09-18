ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Javier Assad heads to the mound for the Chicago Cubs as they face the Oakland Athletics It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Cubs prediction and pick.

Athletics-Cubs Projected Starters

Brady Basso vs. Javier Assad

Brady Basso (1-0) with a 1.23 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP

Last Start: Basson went 5.1 innings giving up five hits and a walk. He would not allow a run in a win over the White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Basson is 1-0 on the road in four appearances and one start. He has a 2.08 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Javier Assad (7-5) with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Assad went six innings giving up seven hits, three walks, and a home run. He would allow four runs and take the no-decision as the Cubs lost to the Rockies.

2024 Home Splits: Assad is 3-2 at home this year in 13 starts with a 2.24 ERA and a .223 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Cubs Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +122

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

TV: NBCSCA/MARQ

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 25th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .302 this year with 38 home runs and 109 RBIs. He also has ten stolen bases and scored 79 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .217 but with a .278 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs, and 71 RBIs, and has scored 52 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .246 this year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, and 56 RBIs while scoring 72 times this year.

Brent Rooker has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .344 with three home runs, ten RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. He has also stolen two bases in the last week. Zack Gelof is hitting .345 in the last week as well. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. JJ Bleday is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .320 in the last week with a .452 on-base percentage. He has just one RBI and has scored just once in the last week. The Athletics are hitting .245 in the last week with a .302 on-base percentage. They have seven home runs and 25 runs scored in the last seven games.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 12th in runs scored this year while sitting 15th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Ian Happ led the way this year. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .344 on-base percentage. Happ has 23 home runs and 83 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 13 bases and scored 84 times. Seiya Suzuki is also having a solid year. He is hitting .278 on the year with a .356 on-base percentage. Suzuki has 20 home runs and 67 RBIs while scoring 7- times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .268 this year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, and has scored 69 times.

Michael Busch has been hot at the plate in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Cody Bellinger is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .308 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and eight runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Pete Crow-Armstrong. He is hitting .273 in the last week and getting on-base at a .360 rate. Crow-Armstrong has two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. The Cubs have hit .311 in the last week with nine home runs and 39 runs scored in the last six games.

Final Athletics-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Brady Basso has been solid as a starter this year. He has made just two starts but has gone 11.1 innings without giving up a run. Still, the Athletics are just 1-1 in those games. Meanwhile, Javier Assar has not been as sharp as of late. He has given up three or more runs in three of his last four starts, as the Cubs have gone 1-3 in those starts. While Basso has been the better pitcher as of late, the Cubs offense has been much better. That will be enough to get them the win against a poor Athletics bullpen.

Final Athletics-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs ML (-144)