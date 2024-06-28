We're back to bring you another betting prediction and pick for today's action-packed MLB slate as we head out West for an interleague matchup. The Oakland Athletics will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second game of their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Athletics-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Athletics-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Hogan Harris (LHP) vs. Zac Gallen (RHP)

Hogan Harris (1-1) with a 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 K, 36.1 IP

Last Start: 6/23 vs. MIN (L) – 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: (0-0) with a 1.93 ERA, .167 OBA, 15 K, 14.0 IP

Zac Gallen (5-4) with a 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 60 K,

Last Start: 5/30 @ NYM (L)

2024 Home Splits: (3-2) with a 3.05 ERA, .225 OBA, 31 K, 30.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Diamondbacks Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +160

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona, MLB. TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics are currently last in the AL West and they're at the bottom of the American League with the second-lowest win total. After an impressive series win over the formidable Kansas City Royals, the Athletics have lost their last five consecutive games heading into this series. Their left fielder Brent Rooker has been the bright spot of their season and leads them in just about every statistical batting category. He's been making solid contact and driving in runs, so they're hoping he can remain hot and give them a chance in this series.

Hogan Harris will be making the start in this game and he'll be looking for his first road win on the season. He's had a rocky season for the most part and he's hoping he can improve as a cornerstone for this pitching staff. Through three road starts this season, he's failed to notch a win but has only allowed three earned runs through 13.3 innings of work. His strikeouts have also come in bunches, so it's hit-or-miss whether he'll be on top of his game for this one. Still, the Athletics have seen their fair share of unlikely wins throughout the season.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently third in the National League West standings and they trail the leading Dodgers by 11.5 games. They've taken a dip from their success of the last season and much of that can be attributed towards their inconsistent pitching and injuries to starters. Their offense has been among top-10 in the MLB in terms of runs, batting average, and on-base percentage. The Diamondbacks also have a modest 20-20 record when playing at home, which is a solid number given their overall record. With just one win over their last five games, they'll be hoping to capitalize on this sliding Athletics team.

Zac Gallen will be returning from the IL to make his first start for the Diamondback since late-May 2023 due to a hamstring injury. He's been tentative for much of the last two weeks, but a strong bullpen outing recently made him confident in starting this game for his squad. He rode a three-game losing streak prior to his injury, so the Diamondbacks are hoping he can find his rhythm sooner rather than later. His ERA is still very manageable and they're confident in him coming back from injury and turning in a good performance.

Final Athletics-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

It's been tough to back the Oakland Athletics at all this season with the way they've been playing and hitting the road for another series against a team like the Diamondbacks could prevent them from mounting the winning run they need to sustain a respectable record. While the Arizona Diamondbacks haven't been living-up to their recent excellence, they're still in the hunt of their division and pose a much greater threat when playing at home.

Hogan Harris hasn't been particularly special for the Athletics this year and barring a major game from their bats, the Athletics will be at a slight disadvantage here. The Diamondbacks lineup has also been seeing the ball well this year and getting on base, so don't be surprised if the road team finds themselves trailing at several points of this game.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Arizona Diamondbacks to seal the win here and effectively win this series. This is gut-check time for teams with a losing record and I expect the Diamondbacks to realize their situation and string together some wins here.

Final Athletics-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks ML (-190)