We are back with another betting prediction and pick for the final games in the MLB Regular Season. This final series takes place in the American League West as the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners in Game 2. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Mariners prediction and pick.

Athletics-Mariners Projected Starters

Joey Estes (RHP) vs. Emerson Hancock (RHP)

Joey Estes (7-9) with 4.99 ERA, 90 K's, and a 1.22 WHIP in 122.2 innings.

Last Start: 9/22 vs. NYY (L) – 4.0 innings, seven hits, five runs, one walk, and one K in the 7-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

2024 Road Splits: (3-6) with a 7.03 ERA and 46 K's at home. He pitches slightly worse on the road.

Emerson Hancock (4-4) with a 4.72 ERA, 36 K's, and a 1.30 WHIP in 67.1 innings.

Last Start: 5.0 innings, five hits, two runs, zero walks, and three K's in the 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: (2-3) with a 3.41 ERA and 23 K's at home. He pitches slightly better at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mariners Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +126

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, DirecTV SportsNet Northwest, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics are finishing this regular season with their highest win total since 2021 and almost a 20-game improvement from their historically bad season a year ago. Vibes have been high as the Athletics played their final games in the Oakland Coliseum, taking two of three games against the Texas Rangers. They're behind 4-6 in the season series against Seattle, so a sweep here could earn them bragging rights over their divisional rivals. Despite their record, the Athletics hit for a better team average (.234) and have recorded more hits (1245) than their opponents. It'll take a solid day from the plate to keep up with the high-scoring Mariners.

The Athletics will send Joey Estes to the mound for start twenty-four. With just a 7-9 overall record, most of his success has come at home where he posts a respectable 3.26 ERA and 4-3 record. His numbers on the road, however, take a serious dip at a 7.03 ERA and .309 OBA. The Mariners are currently hot from the plate, so Estes will have to remain in control and not let this game get out of hand by putting runners on the bags. On the road, they can't like their chances for a comeback effort.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Mariners will fail to make the Postseason for the second-straight year and they weren't able to reach previous years' mark of 90 wins. They just recently fell out of Wild Card contention, falling behind the Minnesota Twins. Still, they finished second in a rather open AL West race, so they'll have something to build off of in the upcoming offseason. Julio Rodriguez is once again finishing the season at the club's top hitter, but they'll be looking to add more pieces around him when they look to rebuild the roster through free agency and the draft. Their pitching saw a begin decline from previous seasons and they'll be looking to add reinforcements to the bullpen as well.

The Mariners will send Emerson Hancock to the mound for his fifteenth start of the season. His team has notched wins in his last two starts despite him giving up five runs through 10 innings of work. He's not typically one to post high strikeout numbers and he's more of a ground ball pitcher, but the Mariners have a solid defense behind him and can make plays to force the outs. They've won two-straight games heading into this one and while their pitching staff has been thin to end the season, they were able to shut the A's out in the opening game of this series. Expect their recent momentum to keep rolling in this one.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Athletics and Mariners will meet again following Seattle's most recent 2-0 win. Pitcher Bryan Woo was able to get batter fanning with eight strikeouts through five innings, so expect continued success from the Mariners in getting the Athletics to chase pitches out of the zone.

The Mariners also saw some production from the plate with two solo homers and they've now scored 10 runs over their last two games while the Athletics are currently struggling from the plate.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Seattle Mariners to continue their success at home to end this season as they notch another win over their divisional rivals.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners ML (-146)