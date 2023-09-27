The Oakland Athletics are going for a road upset against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Twins prediction and pick, and also let you know how to watch the game.

The Athletics come into this game after getting lambasted by the Twins in the first game of the series, 11-3. They are looking to avoid losing three games in a row with only five remaining in the season, as they attempt to slightly salvage the season by reaching 50 wins. They had few bright spots in Game 1 after the starter was forced out after five runs in three innings, and will attempt to regroup tonight for the second game.

On the other side, the Minnesota Twins are locked up in the AL Central playoff spot and have won five of their last six games. Donovan Solano had four hits, and Matt Wallner dominated with four RBIs to give the Twins an easy home victory over the A's in the opening game. They will look to keep the bats hot as they prepare for next week's first playoff series and have a chance to light up the scoreboard again tonight.

Here are the Athletics-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Twins Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+112)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:41 PM ET/4:41 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Oakland Athletics are playing with nothing to lose and can stir up a ruckus against a team that has already clinched a playoff spot. The Twins are already locked into the third seed, and wouldn't be able to catch Texas for the second as they sit four back with that many games left. Minnesota is comfortable in the spot and may get complacent over the last few games as they look to rest up for their opening-round battles next week. This would be the spot for the A's to attack, after getting blown away 11-3 last night in the first game of the series.

The A's also have the element of surprise, trotting out a rookie in his second-ever start. Joey Estes will be on the bump for the Athletics, after making his MLB debut exactly one week ago. He pitched into the fifth inning, giving up 6 hits and five runs, largely off of three homers. If he is able to keep the home run rate down against the Twins, he will have a shot to keep them in check as he adjusts to his second time in the big leagues. The Twins will not have much tape or scouting on him as compared to the usual opponent, so he can go out there and settle in after the nerves of a debut.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Minnesota Twins are taking on an Athletics team that has been at the bottom of the barrel for the entire season. While the team sneaks in a win here or there, they have lost more than twice as many as they have won, and there's a chance they won't even reach 50 wins with only five games remaining. However, the Twins aren't in the position to throw stones, because while the A's might be one of the worst teams in the league, the Twins have their own losing problem to deal with. They have lost 18 straight playoff games dating back to 2004, an MLB record and disastrous showing that they are desperate to snap. The Twins will have to remain focused through this last week, so they don't come into next week's best-of-three wildcard series looking lethargic.

Minnesota has the privilege of taking on a rookie pitcher and will look to keep their bats sharp against Estes. It will be his first road start, after getting shelled at home in his debut. He gave up three homers, and the Twins will need to put the pressure on him early so they can bust this game open. On the other side, Pablo Lopez will be on the bump for the Twins, who have been solid all year. He has brought his ERA down to the mid-three's over the course of a strong August and September, with 7 of his last 10 starts going for 2 runs or less. He will face an easier Twins lineup today as he looks to tune up before becoming the likely second starter in the playoffs for a Twins franchise that is desperate to make a run.

Final Athletics-Twins Prediction & Pick

It is hard to confidently lean one way or another in a meaningless end-of-season game, but the Twins should be able to take care of business against the lowly A's for the second night in a row. Pablo Lopez has been solid in the Minnesota rotation and wants to tune up in his final start before the playoffs. He should be able to hold the Athletics to a low score, and the Twins bats will take care of business against the rookie in his second-ever start.

Final Athletics-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (-134)