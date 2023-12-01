Legendary Atlanta Braves former minor league player, scout and executive for fifty years, Paul Snyder, dies at age 88

Atlanta Braves legend Paul Snyder has died at age 88. The former minor league player, scout and executive for the Braves and their minor-league teams was the architect of the “Team of the 90s,” which won 14 consecutive division titles and a World Series in 1995.

Snyder played and worked exclusively for the Braves throughout his 50-year career. He began his playing career for their minor league affiliate teams in 1958 before he started managing and scouting for them in 1963. He then moved up to the front office in 1973, where he remained until his retirement in 2007. In honor of his accomplishments he was inducted into the Braves Museum and Hall of Fame as well as the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame.

Following his passing, the Braves posted a statement commemorating his life and career to X.

“Paul Snyder was a true baseball man. In a career that spanned 50 years, all with the Braves, Paul held just about every role there is in the game. Player. Manager. Executive. But it was his talent to find, identify and develop baseball talent that made him so special, and he used that ability to help turn the Braves into a perennial powerhouse over such an illustrious career.”

The Atlanta Braves mourn the passing of Braves Hall of Famer Paul Snyder: pic.twitter.com/OlJdohWl9H — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 1, 2023

“He helped develop Dale Murphy. He scouted Tom Glavine. He recommended Chipper Jones. The list of his accomplishments goes on and on. But it’s not just his baseball acumen that is missed today. Paul had a vibrant personality and generous nature that were second to none. It is with a heavy heart that we send our condolences to his wife, Petie, two children, and numerous loving grandchildren.”