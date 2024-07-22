It wasn't a WNBA athlete who was injured and stole the show during the All-Star game. Instead, Parks and Rec actor Aubrey Plaza showed up in crutches — essentially becoming the talk of the evening.

AZ Central reports the star injured herself playing a game of knockout, where she tore her ACL.

The actress is best known for playing April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. She's also had parts in films like Funny People (2009), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), and Life After Beth (2014).

And now, she's the star of the WNBA.

Aubrey Plaza at the WNBA All-Star game

She's also apparently a WNBA fan, considering the accident didn't sway her from attending the All-Star game. She sat by Sue Bird and Magan Rapinoe. Her left hand held crutches, and a drink was in her right. Throughout the game, Bird helped adjust an ice pack for her injury.

All this said, she's doing well and in good spirits. Plaza made this clear in the fourth quarter when team WNBA coach Cheryl Miller approached her and asked about the crutches, and the star gave her a thumbs-up.

The story is emerging as the biggest news out of the game. X, formerly Twitter, is having a field day with it.

“My favorite story from WNBA All-Star Weekend is definitely Aubrey Plaza tearing her ACL during a game of Knockout in the new Mercury practice facility & then sitting courtside next to Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe with her cane & getting sloshed,” one person posted.

“Sue Bird helping Aubry Plaza with her ice pack/crutches at the WNBA All-Star Game is the most random but fantastic image of the weekend,” another person wrote.

Seattle Storm posted, “The GOAT lending a helping hand to Aubrey Plaza.”

Plaza is taking it well, posting a few photos on Instagram with the caption, “@wnba ALL STAR WEEKEND. How it started…how it went…Nothing can stop us! Thank you @wnba for hosting such an amazing weekend and taking such good care of me and my busted knee. Such a great game. See you in Paris (no).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

Beyond Plaza, other stars and celebrities attending the WNBA All-Star game. It consisted of NFL stars, rappers, actors, and WNBA alums.

This included Kobe Bryant's family, with Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“I'm a Kobe person. Everybody knows that,” Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark said. “Obviously what Vanessa has done, what his family has done to continue his legacy…it's pretty incredible.”

Other stars were Sophi Cunningham (Phenix Mercury), Sheryl Swoopes (the first WNBA player to be signed), Ty Dolla Sign, Jason Sudeikis, Fabolous, Sam Jay, Marvin Harrison Jr., Sue Bird, and many others.

Team WNBA handed over a 117-109 loss that night.

Aubrey Plaza has a pretty good acting career, but I'm sure she could land a gig as the WNBA's opening entertainment if she wanted to.