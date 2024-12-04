It was an up and down year for the Auburn football program, as the team picked up some big wins, most notably at home against Texas A&M, but also missed out on bowl eligibility with a tough loss in the Iron Bowl against bitter rival Alabama. The Tigers finished the season at 5-7, 14th in the SEC, signaling a continuation of the fall from contention that has occurred on the plains over the last several years.

However, with the early signing period kicking off on Wednesday, there was optimism that hope could be restored to one of the nation's most storied programs, and that hope was delivered in the form of an announcement from five star quarterback Deuce Knight.

“WDE it’s time to turn this program around!! We bringing the 2010-2011 vibes back to the plains,” wrote Knight on social media alongside an eagle emoji, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

2010-11 of course was the last time that Auburn hoisted a national championship trophy, led by superstar quarterback Cam Newton, who went on to become an MVP at the NFL level.

Knight is a 6'4 quarterback from Mississippi who is ranked as one of the top players in the nation. He was previously committed to Notre Dame before flipping that commitment to Auburn earlier this year, and he followed through on that by signing with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Overall, it was a much needed get for head coach Hugh Freeze and company as they look to usher in a new era of Auburn football and help restore the program to prominence in the SEC.

This year, Auburn went with Payton Thorne at quarterback, with mixed results. It's unclear at the moment whether Knight will start immediately upon arrival in the plains, but Auburn fans would surely love a shakeup at the most important position on the field.