Bryan Harsin picks Auburn football’s starting QB out of 3 challengers

Auburn football is coming into a big 2022 season. It will be the second under head coach Bryan Harsin as the Tigers look to bounce back from a losing year. The question of who will start under center was a big one after Bo Nix transferred to Oregon. TJ Finley is joined by two transfers in the QB room.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, Harsin has selected Finley to be the starting quarterback for the Auburn football squad. After stepping on the field a few times for the Tigers last season, he will be the team’s QB1.

This is the TJ Finley we are getting this season and you can’t convince me otherwise. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uRKIQ2MENy — Auburn 🏀 🎥 (@AU_BBALL_) August 26, 2022

Low notes that Finley and new offensive coordinator Eric Keisau have worked well together this offseason. Although Finley’s productive offseason was interrupted by an incident involving campus police, he is now slated to start for the Tigers, who kick off their season next Saturday at home against Mercer.

Finley served as Nix’s backup last season after transferring from LSU. In nine total games last season, including three starts in Auburn football’s final three games, Finley recorded 827 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, one interception, and one rushing touchdown while completing 70 of his 128 passing attempts. With Nix going to Oregon, Auburn welcomed a transfer from the Ducks, Robby Ashford, as well as Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada.

TJ Finley’s size and familiarity with Harsin’s offense gave him an advantage over the two other options at quarterback. Now, we’ll see if it can translate to the games.