After the Auburn football team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday, head coach Hugh Freeze gave his opinion on the ongoing topic of the transfer portal and the controversies that come along with it. Despite the Auburn football team going through injury troubles, Freeze would give a suggestion on the windows for the transfer portal which made the change recently to go down from 45 to 30.

On a conference call speaking to the media, Freeze would go into the new changes of the transfer portal windows, but also how there will be no more letters of intent for commitments. Speaking on the former point, he would even say that with the transfer portal going down to 30 days, he would even wish it was only just a week according to Football Scoop.

“It just made our world even more complicated. You combine that … Now, with the Transfer Portal being shortened, I’m all for that,” Freeze said. “I wish it was only seven days, I don’t think it should be that long, I think all the coaches agree with that.

“But the length of that is still too long. I’m glad it’s shortened some.”

Auburn football's Hugh Freeze on possible roster tampering

Freeze is one of many head coaches and people within college football that have their criticisms about the transfer portal and the flaws that come with it. He would talk about how in the current landscape of college football, there has been roster tampering per Football Scoop.

“You combine that with all the free-roaming other schools that want to ravish your roster constantly; it’s already started,” Freeze said. “We’ve created a world that’s not real healthy, I don’t think, for our sport. But yet, we as coaches, still have the opportunity to impact a lot of kids and a lot of lives and do a great job. We’re all blessed to have very good jobs, it’s just sad that some of it is tainted by so many different things that have changed it so drastically that I don’t think teach great life lessons.”

Auburn football's Hugh Freeze on National Letters of Intent

Speaking now about the topic of NCAA Division I's council getting rid of national letters of intent, which has been around in college football since 1964. It has also been under oversight from the NCAA since 2007 and now with that gone, Freeze would question how it will be monitoring the roster management and commitments while also coaching the team that's in front of him.

“Extremely hard,” Freeze said via Football Scoop. “I don’t know how people keep up with things because I’m not on any news (social media) anymore right now and I just heard all of this in our staff meeting.

“I have no idea. So when you said there’s no more National Letter of Intent, what binds the kid to us in December? Do you know that?”

At any rate, looking in the immediate future for the Auburn football team, they next face the No. 21 ranked University of Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 19. They currently have a 2-4 record as they are 0-3 in conference play.