Auburn football fires Bryan Harsin right after hiring new AD away from Mississippi State

Auburn football has made a major change on the sidelines amid their underwhelming 3-5 start to the season. The Tigers have just fired head coach Bryan Harsin, as revealed by a school statement.

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program,” the school said in a statement. “President Christopher Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

The most puzzling part of this statement? The school didn’t even mention his name. Wow.

Harsin was in just his second year with the Tigers and struggled to bring any success to the program. They’ve lost 10 of their last 13 games and went 1-9 in their previous 10 contests against Power Five schools. Harsin finishes with a 9-12 record as the Auburn football head coach.

Even before the campaign began, he was on the hot seat after the Tigers dropped their final five games in 2021. It’s frankly surprising Harsin even lasted this long.

Also, Auburn football is in the midst of bringing in a brand new Athletic Director from Mississippi State named John Cohen after Allen Greene stepped down in August.

Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen has accepted an offer to become Auburn's AD, a person familiar with the decision tells @247Sports. An announcement is expected as soon as today. pic.twitter.com/mBOITgzEOT — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 31, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see what direction the Tigers go in next. For Bryan Harsin though, he’ll want to quickly forget how miserable this tenure was.