After a promising season that resulted in a big contract extension for head coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech football will have to survive the rigors of the transfer portal. Key and his staff will surely be able to lure in their fair share of recruits, but they will have a lot of production to replace as well.

One of those players that the Yellow Jackets have to replace is star wide receiver Eric Singleton, who is entering the transfer portal according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Singleton was one of the most explosive players on a much-improved Georgia Tech offense and will be one of the top wide receivers in the portal. Contenders from all across the country are likely to inquire about adding Singleton to their team.

Singleton has exceeded 700 yards in each of his two seasons with Georgia Tech and scored nine receiving touchdowns. Key and company got him involved in the running game in 2024, handing him the rock 21 times for 131 yards and a touchdown. Singleton finished off his second season with a bang, recording five catches for 106 yards against NC State before catching eight balls for 86 yards and a touchdown in the dramatic 8OT loss against Georgia.

Potential Eric Singleton landing spots after Georgia Tech departure

College football has become an arms race and Eric Singleton will now be one of the top targets for plenty of contending teams in the transfer portal. Singleton is the type of explosive weapon that can transform an offense and will be a huge factor for whoever he plays for last season.

The most obvious landing spot for Singleton is Georgia. He is a Georgia native and would almost surely be the best wide receiver on a team that has really struggled at that spot this season. Georgia currently leads the Power Four in dropped passes and has a lot of pass catchers who struggle to get separation and finish plays.

Texas A&M and Auburn stick out as two other spots that would make sense for Singleton. Despite not being a very highly-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, both of those schools offered Singleton before he eventually chose Georgia Tech. Texas A&M is looking to leap into the College Football Playoff discussion and Auburn can bring Singleton in to pay alongside star freshman wideout Cam Coleman. If either is able to land him, they should be significantly improved at that position next season.

Other notable schools who recruited Singleton out of high school are Kansas State and Nebraska, who could still put together an enticing package to try to get the former Georgia Tech star to come play for them. Both teams have promising young quarterbacks who could use a top target moving into their second seasons as the starter behind center.

There will certainly be other teams that pop up and try to lure Singleton to their program. Wherever he ends up, Singleton will surely have a big impact next season.