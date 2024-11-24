Though it wasn't the highest-profile matchup of the weekend, Saturday night's SEC showdown between Texas A&M and Auburn was arguably the game of the day. It took four overtimes before the Tigers finally secured what was certainly the biggest win in the Hugh Freeze era, which doubled as the biggest heartbreak of Mike Elko's short tenure at A&M.

To make matters worse, earlier this week, Mike Elko appeared to have a Freudian slip that ended up coming back and biting him in the butt on Saturday night.

Now on one hand, it does make sense that Elko and the Aggies would've had their sights set on a season finale matchup against the SEC-leading Texas Longhorns. These two in-state rivals will be playing for the first time since 2011, and the game will be played in front of what will surely be an electric home crowd at Kyle Field. However, by potentially overlooking the Auburn and falling in a 43-41 defeat, A&M cost themselves the opportunity for a much less stressful matchup with the Longhorns.

Had Texas A&M defeated Auburn on Saturday night, the game against Texas on November 30th would've been irrelevant in terms of SEC Championship Game positioning, as A&M would've already clinched a spot in the SEC Title game. Now, it's do-or-die for the three-loss Aggies. With a win, their College Football Playoff and SEC Title hopes stay alive. With a loss, it's yet another season with at least four losses, which is something folks in College Station grew accustomed to during the Jimbo Fisher era.

As for Auburn, an Iron Bowl matchup next Saturday in Tuscaloosa is all that separates the Tigers from a bowl appearance. If they lose to a reeling Alabama squad, it will be only the fourth time this century that Auburn has missed out on a bowl game.