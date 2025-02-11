ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Auburn looks to rebound from their loss to Florida as they face Vanderbilt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

Auburn comes into the game at 21-2 on the year, and 9-1 in conference play, placing them in first place in the SEC. They opened the year 7-0 before losing to Duke. They would then win the next 14 straight games before Auburn fell to Florida last time out. The first half was tight until the last three minutes when Florida would open up a ten-point lead. They would hold onto that lead the rest of the way, winning the game 90-81.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 17-6 on the year and 5-5 in conference play, good for eighth in the SEC. They also opened the year strong, going 13-1 to start, the year. Since then, they are just 4-5. Vanderbilt does have upsets of South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky recently though. In their last game, they faced Texas. Texas would have a four-point lead at the end of the first half and would extend the lead to ten in the second half. Still, Vanderbilt would make the comeback, winning the game 86-78.

Here are the Auburn-Vanderbilt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Vanderbilt Odds

Auburn: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Vanderbilt: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 156.5 (-115)

Under: 156.5 (-105)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is ranked first in KenPom's current rankings. They are first in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Auburn has been great on offense this year. They are fifth in the nation in points per game while sitting 29th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and have been great from three. Auburn is 28th in the nation in three-point shooting.

Auburn is led by Johni Broome. He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks per game. Broome is scoring 18.1 points per game while adding 10.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson is scoring 9.8 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the backcourt for Auburn. He comes in with 12.7 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tahaad Pettiford. Pettiford is scoring 11.7 points per game while also adding 1.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals. Finally, Miles Kelly is scoring 11.1 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds per game.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is ranked 48th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 35th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 73rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Vanderbilt has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 25th in the nation in points per game while sitting 78th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have started games strong. Vanderbilt is 17th in the nation in first-half points this year.

Jason Edwards leads the way for Vanderbilt. Edwards is scoring 17.6 points per game while adding two rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, AJ Hoggard leads the team in assists per game. He comes in with 4.6 assists per game while adding 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Finally, Tyler Nickel comes in with 10.3 points per game, with 2.4 rebounds, and one assist.

In the frontcourt, Devin McGlockten leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 7.9 rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 11.3 points and 1.2 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaylen Carey. Carey is scoring eight points per game, while also adding 5.8 rebounds per game this year.

Final Auburn-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been solid on offense this year, and Vanderbilt has had some big upsets this year, Auburn is the better team. First, they have been great from three this year, sitting 35th in the nation in three-point attempts made this year. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 336th in the nation against the three. Further, Vanderbilt has been able to pull upsets thanks to sitting eighth in the nation in steals per game, but Auburn does not turnover the ball, sitting eighth in the nation in turnovers per game. Finally, Auburn is great on the glass, sitting 15th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 100th in defensive rebounding percentage. Vanderbilt is 147th on the offensive side, and 204th in defensive rebounding percentage. Take Auburn here.

Final Auburn-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Auburn -9.5 (-110)