Host nation Australia takes on their second opponent Nigeria in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with an Australia-Nigeria prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last Thursday, in the second game of the World Cup, Australia got their first win. It was a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Australia was on the offensive early, nabbing four corners in the first 27 minutes of play. Still that resulted in just three shots, none of them reaching the target. Australia did not get their first four shots on target but did finally get one before the half ended, which resulted in a save.

In the 52nd minute, Marissa Sheva of Ireland committed a foul in the penalty area which would ultimately lead to the first goal of the game. Steph Catley hit the penalty kick to give Australia the lead. Ireland would not get their first shot attempt off until the 74th minute but did get a great chance to tie the game. Seven minutes into stoppage time in the second half, Ireland got a shot on target, their first of the game, which was saved. The rebound led to another shot, which missed to the left.

While Australia got the expected win in their first game, Nigeria was a surprise. Nigeria held off early attacks from Canada. After a missed shot in the ninth minute, Nigeria blocked two shots in the 15th minute. Then Nigeria got on the offensive track with a nice shot from Ifeoma Onumonu that was saved in the 23rd minute. Ultimately, it was the defense that shined. They blocked eight shots. Meanwhile, Chiamaka Nnadozie saved three shots, including a penalty by Christine Sinclair in the 50th minute.

Nigeria will need to play quality defense again in this one. With a win, they will be in a good position to move to the knockout round. Meanwhile, Australia can clinch a spot in the knockout round with a victory.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Australia-Nigeria Odds

Australia: -260

Nigeria: +700

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: +106

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

Both Teams to Score – Yes: +132

Both Teams to Score- No: -168

How To Watch Australia vs. Nigeria

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:00 AM ET/ 3:00 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Australia Will Beat Nigeria

For Australia, it all starts with finding a way to replace Sam Kerr. Their star player sustained a calf injury in training the day before the tournament and will be missing this game. For Australia in the 2019 World Cup, she put in five goals in four games, while taking 21 shots. In her last nine friendlies, she has scored six goals, while shooting 44 times. That is a lot of production that needs to be replaced. That replacement needs to begin with Caitlin Foord getting off better shots. Foord had two shots blocked in the game while also missing two. She did have one nice pass, but that led to a missed shot as well. In the last seven games before the World Cup for Australia, she scored five times, and she will need to do that again.

The team will also need a step up from Ellie Carpenter. The defender from Lyon may not score a lot, but she knows how to push the pace. Carpenter is an aggressive defender that normally rarely fouls, but she had two against Ireland. Even more, she normally pushed the ball upfield and can play upfield when need be, giving Australia another attacking option. She only did that once in the game against Ireland. She also struggled in the late push by Ireland to tie the game, something that should be studied by Nigeria, and Australia needs to fix. Australia also gave up seven corners in the game, two surrendered by Carpenter.

Finally, Australia needs to keep up the possession. Australia had 63 percent possession in the game, and that will need to keep up against Nigeria. Furthermore, they need to get more shots on target. With 13 shots in the game, they only had two on target. Another few shots on target, combined with keeping up that possession should get Australia the win.

Why Nigeria Will Beat Australia

For Nigeria, it has to start with the defense. Time and time again in the game with Canada, they forced off-target shots and made Canada take out-of-position shots. Canada was able to shoot 16 times but only had three get to the target. All three were saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie. The Nigeria defense also blocked eight shots in the game. If they can keep that up, they should be able to hold Australia's chances down and could potentially win the game. Deborah Abiodun is a large part of the team. She is solid on offense and defense. Nigeria will be missing her in this one though. Abiodun took a red card in stoppage time of the second half which will force her to miss this game.

Still, Nigeria will be getting Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde in this game. Ajibade is a striker that creates good opportunities. She had 16 shots in the last eight friendlies but only came away with one goal with eight shots on target. Ayinde is a quality midfielder and solid on defense. She will be a solid replacement for Abiodun in this game.

Nigeria needs to figure out how to get a goal though. In three of their last four games, they have been able to take a clean sheet. Ifeoma Onumonu gave opportunities in the game against Canada. If she can convert on in this game, Nigeria could pull a major upset.

Final Australia-Nigeria Prediction & Pick

Australia is heavily favored in this one, as Nigeria has trouble scoring. In 2019 in the World Cup, Nigeria was able to score just two goals, both against South Korea. In friendlies before the cup though, they showed they could score. They scored three times against New Zealand, and twice against Haiti. Nigeria even got a goal against the United States back in September. The under 1.5 has hit in four of the last five games for Nigeria, meanwhile, the under 2.5 has hit in five of the last six. Taking Australia is risky, due to the potential that Nigeria shuts them out. Then, if you take Australia on a tie no bet, it is -950 odds. A play on the under 1.5 may be solid at +225, but the best play is on the under 2.5 for this one. The prediction for this one is a 1-0 win for Australia over Nigeria.

Final Australia-Nigeria Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 (-134) and BTTS-NO (-168)