However, it's not expected to be too graphic.

In the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender, there's some brutality on the way.

It has that title for a reason, considering there's a genocide that will be shown, EW reports in a new interview. It's from the Fire Nation igniting a war for domination across the globe and wiping out the Air Nomads.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will include a massacre scene

“I think the Airbender genocide is really cool…Well, no! No! Not like that,” Gordon Cormier, who plays Aang. “I mean, yeah, my whole family's dead, of course. It's not a good thing, but watching it is going to be sick!”

As for why the event is just now surfacing, there's a good reason for it. Showrunner Albert Kim, said, “It's a cartoon, it's meant for kids.” He was referring why this wasn't on the original show. “But I felt it was important that we see the event that creates the story of Avatar. The famous line is, ‘Everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked.' I wanted to see that.”

Beyond the scene, he said this doesn't make it a dark series.

“For fans of the second and third season, I think it's all in line with what they saw there,” the showrunner added.

The genocide of the Air Nomads will be shown for the first time in the live-action #AvatarTheLastAirbender series (via @EW) pic.twitter.com/LYsAAlIpcM — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 1, 2024

Daniel Dae Kim is on the same page as Albert Kim, saying, “The kids who watched the animated version of Avatar are now grown-ups, and so they're ready for more grown-up fare.”

Get ready because Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available for streaming on February 22, 2024.