With reports swirling over the last few days of the Russo Brothers potentially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct Avengers 5 and Secret Wars, fans began to wonder if any other directors have or had been considered to step in and helm the next two Avengers films. Rumors have swirled for most of 2024 about who Marvel Studios would bring in to replace the original announced director, Destin Daniel Cretton, but one report claims the Marvel Studios' head honcho only had interest in bringing back the Russos.

Not Interested!

Notable talent agency Creative Artists Agency, or CAA for short, had reportedly been pushing for Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to hire one of several directors the agency suggested to take over directing Avengers 5 and Secret Wars. However, Feige was allegedly not interested in any of the candidates CAA put forward following Cretton's departure from the films, according to Puck.

Two of the names cited by Puck as alleged candidates put forth by CAA include Arrowverse developer, writer, and producer Greg Berlanti and Legion creator Noah Hawley.

Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, announced he was exiting the film in November 2023, though he was reportedly still in talks to direct another MCU project down the road.

The departure came near the end of what had been a rough 2023 for Marvel Studios as multiple releases including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels underperformed at the box office. Additionally, Kang actor Jonathan Majors was fired from all future MCU projects he was attached to after being found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment, leading fans to wonder if Kang would continue serving as the central villain of the Multiverse Saga and upcoming Avengers films or be replaced.

A Stabilizing Force?

In the aftermath of Cretton's departure, fans online began speculating wildly as to who could take over directing duties for the next two Avengers films and if the films could undergo even more changes amid the tumultuous period at Marvel Studios.

The potential return of the Russo brothers to the MCU became one of the more commonly pitched fan ideas on social media given the pair's history with the MCU. They were seen by many online as an ideal pick to restore some stability to the projects and help the studio “right the ship” as Marvel Studios began reportedly retooling several upcoming releases including Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts.

Joe and Anthony Russo are often heralded by MCU fans for directing one of the franchise's best individual entries, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and were praised for their work in bringing the Infinity Saga to an end with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Avengers 5 is scheduled to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to release in theaters on May 7, 2027.