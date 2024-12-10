Robert Downey Jr. will not be the only major Marvel actor making their return in Avengers: Doomsday, as Captain America star Chris Evans is also set to return to the franchise.

TheWrap reports that Evans will be “involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown.” It is unclear who Evans will be playing in the movie. Of course, he has played two Marvel characters in his career, Johnny Storm in Fox's Fantastic Four series and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He will reunite with Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo (the Russo brothers). They also directed Evans in two Captain America movies, The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

The Russo brothers and Downey's Marvel returns were announced at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Downey will play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Doomsday movie.

Chris Evans' Marvel return in Avengers: Doomsday

Before returning in Avengers: Doomsday, Evans recently made his Marvel return. He reprised his role of Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine. He had a brief cameo in the movie.

Otherwise, Evans has not been seen in the MCU since Endgame. Steve Rogers ended the movie by returning the Infinity Stones and giving the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

With him making his return in Doomsday, perhaps Evans will reunite with Mackie. He is also likely to come face-to-face with Downey's Doctor Doom at some point, reigniting their MCU feud.

Marvel fans will have to wait and see what Evans does in his return. While he has previously left the door open to return to the franchise, it is happening sooner than expected. Doomsday is set to be a star-studded affair.

Since leaving the MCU as Steve Rogers, Evans has starred in Knives Out, Lightyear, The Gray Man, Ghosted, and Pain Hustlers. He has also had cameos in Free Guy and Don't Look Up.

His most recent movie, Red One, has been a box office flop. The movie also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lucy Liu, and J. K. Simmons. Despite this, it has only made $164 million worldwide at the box office so far.

Additionally, he has returned to the small screen in recent years. Evans starred in the Apple TV+ limited series Defending Jacob in 2020. Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell also starred in it. He also starred in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, returning as Lucas Lee in the anime.