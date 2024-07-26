The MCU has conditioned fans to watch for a post-credits scene, but does Deadpool and Wolverine have one? The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led movie ends on a high note.

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine ahead

Does Deadpool and Wolverine have a post-credits scene?

Deadpool and Wolverine features one post-credits scene with one of its biggest cameos. Chris Evans returns as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch earlier in the movie.

They are captured by Cassandra Nova's gang and brought to her. While interrogated, Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) seemingly frames Johnny for saying awful things about her. This results in him being killed on the spot, which upsets Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

However, in the post-credits scene, Wade is back in the TVA offices. He wants to show the replay of what happened while he was tied up with Johnny and set the record straight.

In the replay, Johnny says all of the foul-mouthed NSFW things Wade accused him of. “Got you, b***h,” he says to the camera.

A heartwarming tribute

Before Deadpool and Wolverine's post-credits scene, there is a tribute to Fox's Marvel movies. A montage of behind-the-scenes footage is shown over the credits.

Early interviews with Jackman before X-Men (2000) are shown. Fans can hear him talk about the role before gaining superstardom. There are even glimpses of Ben Affleck as Daredevil included in it.

This helped mark a bookend for that era of Marvel movies. 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019. However, it has taken years to see the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more used in the franchise.

Now, with that tribute, it feels like the MCU is open season. Perhaps they needed to do this before feeling comfortable rebooting those characters.

Overall, Deadpool and Wolverine feels like an ode to the Fox Marvel era. Yes, Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine, but he is not alone. Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Dafne Keen, Aaron Stanford, and Tyler Mane all reprised their old roles. Plus, Channing Tatum got to play Gambit, a role he has been attached to for years.

What is it about?

Deadpool and Wolverine picks up years after the last movie and after Wade used Cable's time machine. He reversed Vanessa's (Morena Baccarin) death and saved his X-Force teammates.

However, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) is not pleased. Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) attempts to send Wade to the Sacred Timeline, where the MCU occurs. This would destroy Earth-10005, where Fox's X-Men movies took place, which he does not want to do.

So, he attempts to do things his way. He tries to find a Wolverine that will help him on his quest. He successfully finds one, and they have to take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Shawn Levy directed the movie and co-wrote the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Deadpool and Wolverine is aiming high and could have a monster opening weekend at the box office. Deadline reports that the MCU movie is projecting a $360 million worldwide opening.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters.