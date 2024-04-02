While Sam Raimi hasn't discussed doing Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire, he's game for the MCU's Avengers: Secret Wars.
During an appearance at WonderCon (via ScreenGeek), Raimi spoke about returning to the MCU. He seemed game to direct Secret Wars, saying he “hopes” they do.
“I love 90% of the Marvel heroes that I've read in the great Stan Lee Marvel Universe comic books,” Raimi said. “I would love to work with Marvel again. They haven't reasonably asked me to. I hope they had a good experience with me. They haven't asked me yet. I hope they do.”
Sam Raimi is an acclaimed filmmaker known for his work in the Evil Dead franchise. He launched it by writing and directing the first film in the franchise. Five feature films and a spin-off series followed (Ash vs Evil Dead). Some of his other films include A Simple Plan, For the Love of the Game, and Oz the Great and Powerful.
Sam Raimi's Marvel history
Previously, Raimi directed a trilogy of Spider-Man movies for Sony. Then, in 2022, he directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Regardless of fans' opinions of the film, the film grossed over $950 million at the box office on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home's near-$2 billion haul.
Given the Doctor Strange sequel's financial success, it sounds like Raimi is game to return if the studio is as well. We will see if the two sides reconnect.
All three of his Spider-Man films were successes, too. The first film made $821 million, the second $788 million, and the third $894 million. Raimi has a good track record with superhero filmmaking, so Disney and Marvel Studios giving him a call for Secret Wars would make sense.
Secret Wars will be the sixth Avengers film in the MCU. Before then, a fifth film, which is slated for a May 1, 2026 release date, has to be released. Secret Wars is an ambitious project, as it features several crossovers with the likes of Spider-Man, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more all getting involved.
This type of crossover in an MCU film hasn't been seen since Spider-Man: No Way Home. That Jon Watts film tied three generations of Spider-Man together as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland teamed up in the film.
What's in store for Avengers: Secret Wars?
Either way, the MCU will need to find a capable director to helm the ambitious project. The Russo Brothers directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in 2018 and 2019. However, they are off doing their own thing so it's unclear if they could return for this.
Plus, they have to first make the fifth Avengers film. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was set to direct it. He dropped out and the film's fate became muddled thanks to the Jonathan Majors situation.