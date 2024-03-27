While there is plenty about Avengers: Secret War and the future of the MCU that is still shrouded in mystery, it hasn't stopped some from digging to see what they can turn up about the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga. The latest alleged spoiler to appear online is a potentially massive one as it could see an emotional and long-awaited reunion between two of the MCU's most beloved characters.
The report comes from alleged insider MyTimeToShineHello on X, who has shared accurate information about the MCU in the past, and claims that the reunion will involve Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. MyTime responded a clip shared on X of the character's hugging in Avengers: Endgame, simply saying “they will meet again in Secret Wars.”
It is hardly the first time there have been reports and rumors of Downey making a potential return to the MCU, with the rumors only intensifying after a relatively weak 2023 for Marvel Studios with audiences and at the box office. Both Downey and Chris Evans were believed to have been approached about possible returns, and while Evans shot down the reports, he was open to the idea of returning under the right circumstances.
Some of the rumors around Downey's possible MCU return, though, have had a little more detail to them.
Superior Iron Man
One such rumor suggests that Downey's Iron Man would be returning in Secret Wars, but with a more villainous slant. The rumor first began circulating online in February 2023 and tied directly into the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.
It was rumored that the Iron Man audiences would see in Avengers: Secret Wars was the Iron Man of Earth-838, where Strange and America Chavez were introduced to the Illuminati. However, rather than helping the heroes against whatever multiversal threat they have to tackle, this Iron Man would be hell-bent on revenge against Earth-616's heroes for the deaths of the Illuminati at the hands of Scarlet Witch.
While none of these have been confirmed, a more villainous Iron Man would set the stage for a very interesting interaction if and when he crossed paths with Earth-616's Peter Parker.
Narratively, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is largely the hero he is because of his time spent with Tony Stark starting from the web-slinger's MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War. The pair were painted as mentor and mentee from that point forward, with Stark mentorship playing a key role in Spider-Man's development during Spider-Man: Homecoming.
It was their relationship that ultimately got Iron Man onboard with the “time heist” in Avengers: Endgame in the team's gamble to bring back everyone Thanos snapped out of existence.
Given this close-knit history, Spider-Man having to battle a more ruthless Iron Man in Secret Wars would present an interesting subversion of the relationship to audiences.
Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to release in theaters on May 7, 2027.