Avril Lavigne and Tyga were seen hanging out in Las Vegas over the holiday weekend only weeks after ending their romantic relationship. In a video and several pictures obtained by TMZ, the former couple seemed to be enjoying one another company as they were seen chatting at the club. The outlet reports that told Avril Lavigne performed Saturday with Marshmello at the Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas, and Tyga had a set later that night.

The gossip site reports that Tyga watched Avril's set from his VIP section. She went over to his section of the DJ booth after she finished her set and they seemed to be laughing with each other. According to the site, the two were seen leaving the club together with their groups after Avril took photos with fans.

The two went public with their relationship in March. They called it off back in June. According to reports, the musicians have no hard feelings against one another, and the reason for the split is just that the relationship had “run its course.”

Their relationship came a month after Avril called off her engagement to Mod Sun. Prior to her engagement Avril dated Jesse Colburn and Brody Jenner. Avril was previously married twice. She was married to Deryck Whibley from 2005 to 2009 and later married to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

As for Tyga, the West Coast rapper previously dated Jordan Craig, Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner, Kamilla Osman, Amanda Trivizas, and Camaryn Swanson. He has one son, King Cairo with Blac Chyna.