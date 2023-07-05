Tyga and Avril Lavigne may have broken up, but that doesn't keep them from hanging out together. The two recently shared a video on the rapper's TikTok where they dance along to his new song Bops Goin Brazy, per TMZ. The video has people wondering if the couple is back together or if they're just friends.

In the video Avril Lavigne and Tyga of them dance to his new song in unison. They look like they're having a good time.

The two musicians went public with their relationship in March of this year. However, in late June, it was announced the two had gone their separate ways. Both agreed they felt like the relationship had run its course and the break up was mutual. But, the two of them did in fact say they would be friends, so maybe they're just fulfilling their promise.

This new video comes about after Lavigne and Tyga reunited in Vegas a few days ago. The two were photographed together hanging out at the Encore Beach Club after the singer performed for the venue. Lavigne and the rapper were all smiles afterwards, and even left the place together with their friends.

Their relationship came a month after Lavigne called off her engagement to Mod Sun. Prior to her engagement the pop star dated Jesse Colburn and Brody Jenner. She was previously married twice — to Deryck Whibley from 2005 to 2009 and later to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

As for Tyga, the West Coast rapper previously dated Jordan Craig, Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner, Kamilla Osman, Amanda Trivizas, and Camaryn Swanson. He has one son, King Cairo with Blac Chyna.