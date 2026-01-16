Olympic medalist Fred Kerley's domestic violence case has been dismissed.

Kerley was arrested in January 2025, and according to the original police report, per TMZ, he was accused of getting into a verbal disagreement with his estranged ex-wife in May 2024 after he was in contact with someone on Instagram.

On Thursday, Jan. 15, the Olympic sprinter's lawyer, Richard Cooper, told the outlet, “I'm happy to report that the case was dismissed due to an utter lack of evidence and good faith to proceed by the prosecutor.”

“My client could never and would never hurt a woman, especially the mother of his children,” he continued. “My client is looking forward to focusing on winning races and inspiring people around the world.”

Kerley has since spoken out following the dismissed case.

“They put me through hell, but truth walked me home. Cases dismissed. Blessing on blessings . Thank to the bests lawyer,” Kerley captioned a photo on Instagram of him smiling alongside his lawyers.

The incident reportedly turned physical “when Kerley began to approach her “in an aggressive manner, and allegedly “encircled his arm around her neck and impeded her breathing.”

The outlet reports that the Olympic sprinter “snatched the [her] cell phone from her hand and fled the scene with the victim's property in his vehicle.”

At the time of his arrest, he was already in jail following an incident with Miami police after allegedly pushing a Miami police officer, which led the athlete to get tased, according to TMZ. This case, however, still seems to be open.

Kerley holds several Olympic and multiple World Championship medals. He won a silver Olympic medal in Tokyo 2020 and a bronze Paris 2024 in the 100m. As for his World Champion medals, he won silver in the 4x400m relay in 2017 in London, in 2019 in Doha, he won gold for the 4x400m relay and bronze for the 400m, a gold medal in the 100m in 2022, and gold in 2023 in Budapest for the 4x100m relay.