The Seattle Seahawks hit the San Francisco 49ers with the force of a sledgehammer. Rashid Shaheed set the tone for this NFL Playoffs matchup with his 97-yard kickoff return touchdown. Kenneth Walker III and the defense continued to hammer away from there.

Seattle scored through its first three possessions before cruising to the 41-6 thrashing of the NFC West rival. Shaheed, again, struck first with the stunning special teams rumble. But Jaxson Smith-Njigba sent the 49ers into a panic after his red zone touchdown made it 17-0.

The Seahawks fed off the energy from their loud “12th man” crowd. And now has their fans thinking about a return to the Super Bowl.

Fans rushed online to celebrate the mammoth dominance of the 49ers.

Seahawks match previous Super Bowl mark in rout of 49ers

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed a mark that Seattle hit at Lumen Field — matching a previous accolade the ‘Hawks hit during one Super Bowl.

“A lot of parallels between the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks team that John Schneider built in 2013 and this 2025 edition. Here’s one more: Tonight’s 35-point win over the 49ers is Seattle’s biggest playoff blowout since … their 35-point win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII,” Pelissero posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Walker hit a separate franchise mark too, per ESPN Insights.

Kenneth Walker III is the first Seahawks player with 3 rush TDs in a playoff game since Shaun Alexander in 2003 vs. Green Bay 😤 pic.twitter.com/m47GjOc4He — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 18, 2026

The Seahawks' X account became more relentless, though, by trolling the Niners.

But the same account also posted a more serious tweet — one that took a page from the late Kobe Bryant with a “job's not done” message.

Even Seattle superfan actor Chris Pratt managed to catch the game all the way from Mexico City — and loved the result.

In Mexico City promoting Mercy and this restaurant has dragged out a TV so we could watch the Seahawks put a whooping on them Niners! I LOVE Mexico City and the Seahawks! #MexicoCity #MERCYMovie #12Man #Seahawks #SeattleSeahawks #NFLxFSMX #FOXImpactoNFL pic.twitter.com/nu5CmcIzZC — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 18, 2026

Fellow Seahawks superfan Jeffrey Dean Morgan raved about the obliteration of the Niners.

“Absolute domination. This team has earned all the love they will get after tonight. Earned it all damn year. WE KNEW IT. Now everyone does. And goddamn, how I love beating the living snot out of Niners and their fansbase!! A beautiful evening! GOHAWKS!!! Onward!” the actor shared.

Mike Macdonald joins Chuck Knox, Mike Holmgren and Pete Carroll as Seahawk coaches who led the team to a conference title game appearance. Sam Darnold makes his first one too after throwing 12-of-17 for 124 yards. Walker rumbled to 116 yards and the trio of touchdowns. Seattle's defense forced three takeaways (Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori pounced on fumbles) and sacked Brock Purdy twice.