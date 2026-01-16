Former WWE star Braun Strowman's unscripted tv show on the USA Network, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, has received a major season 2 update from the Network. In a press release shared by Versant Media, it was noted that the USA Network has ordered a season 2 of Strowman's Everything on the Menu.

The upcoming season will have a total of 12 episodes, signalling a 50% increase from its eight-episode initial season. Season 1 of the show launched in Oct. 2025 and was the ninth most popular new cable show of 2025, per Nielsen. It ranked behind series such as TLC’s Baylen Out Loud and ID’s The Fall of Diddy. It was also the number one entertainment show across all of cable in its regularly aired time slot.

The show starred Adam Scherr, also known as Braun Strowman during his time in WWE. It followed his journey outside the ring and into kitchens across America. He traveled across the entire country to eat and visited Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Tampa in the first season.

Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman has been produced by WWE and Bright North Studios. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico, and Ben Houser executive produce for WWE. Matthew J. Braley, Adam Scherr, Nick Antonicelli, Morgan Hertzan, Shawn Efran, and Azadeh De Leon serve as executive producers for Bright North Studios.

Former WWE star Braun Strowman addresses the success of Everything on the Menu

Following his release from WWE last year, Strowman joined hands with the USA Network to begin his own travel and food show. Following the success of Everything on the Menu, Strowman shared his gratitude following the show's success.

“I’ve been so blessed to perform in front of massive crowds over the years, but getting the chance to travel the country, sit with people at their tables, hear their stories, and taste the meals that mean the most to them has been life changing,” said Adam Scherr in the released press release. “I know fans know me from the ring, the ‘Monster Among Men,’ but this experience has let me show the world who I really am, and I'm a big softie on the inside. I’m humbled and incredibly grateful that I get the chance to do what I love and hopefully put a bunch of smiles on peoples’ faces, and food in their belly, along the way.”