Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are once again making headlines for their philanthropic efforts. On the same day that Curry signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, the couple announced a groundbreaking commitment to support education in Oakland, per SFchronicle. Through their foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., they are pledging $25 million to address the literacy gap among students in the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD).

A Major Investment in Literacy

The $25 million donation from the Currys marks the largest single investment in literacy the foundation has made to date. This substantial funding will be directed towards providing tutoring services in reading and writing for around 10,000 elementary school students in the OUSD over the next five years. The goal is to enhance literacy skills and ensure that students have the resources necessary to succeed academically.

In addition to the Curry Foundation’s investment, the Oakland Unified School District plans to match this commitment with its own $25 million investment in small-group tutoring. This initiative aims to serve up to 4,500 students annually by 2029. The combined efforts are expected to significantly improve literacy rates and close the achievement gap in the district.

A Vision for Lasting Impact

Since its inception five years ago, Eat. Learn. Play. has been dedicated to creating opportunities for children in Oakland. The foundation’s mission has always focused on providing essential resources for students to be healthy and succeed. The latest pledge reinforces this commitment by targeting a critical area of need—literacy.

The foundation’s previous work included a comprehensive literacy report, “Advancing Literacy Efforts in Oakland,” which highlighted the ongoing disparities in literacy rates and academic achievement. The report underscored the effectiveness of one-on-one tutoring but also noted the high costs involved. By addressing these barriers, the Currys hope to create lasting change and foster a culture of reading and learning.

Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat. Learn. Play., emphasized the urgency of the situation. He pointed out that proficiency in reading by the end of elementary school is a key indicator of future success, both academically and personally. “If you’re reading at grade level in elementary school, your prospects in school—and in life—dramatically improve,” Helfrich said.

Stephen Curry's generous pledge not only reflects their commitment to Oakland but also sets a precedent for how sports figures can leverage their success to benefit their communities. As the Curry Foundation continues to work towards its goal of investing $50 million in resources by the end of the 2025-26 academic year, this latest initiative represents a significant step forward in supporting Oakland’s youth and their educational journeys.