Bad Bunny opens up about his career choice in the culinary arts had his music career did not take off.

Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny reveals an interesting career choice he would have pursued if music hadn't become his calling. In an interview for Interview Magazine, the Puerto Rican rapper revealed his passion for culinary arts. Expressing his belief that cooking is a form of creativity where one can craft unique flavors and dishes.

Despite Bad Bunny's career choice consideration in this, he acknowledged that music had always been his true passion since childhood.

Recalling his early aspirations, the “I Like It” rapper reminisced about spending hours after school. Creating beats and recording music on his computer, emphasizing his dedication to his musical dreams.

“I’d come home from school and go straight to the computer, making beats and learning to record my own music. I’d sometimes say, ‘Damn, if this isn’t meant to be, I don’t know what I’ll do because I don’t have another dream.'”

However, Bad Bunny recognized the competitive nature of the music industry and balanced his pursuit of fame with practicality. He worked diligently, maintaining a job bagging groceries while pursuing higher education.

Reflecting on his journey, Bad Bunny, regardless of his career choice, highlighted his commitment to hard work and education. Emphasizing the importance of being realistic in a challenging industry.

His dedication has undoubtedly paid off, with Bad Bunny amassing a remarkable track record of 12 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including popular songs like “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Dakiti,” “Mia,” and “Moscow Mule.” Additionally, he has been honored with three Grammy Awards and seven Latin Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny's latest studio album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” released in October, further solidifies his position as a leading figure in the music industry.