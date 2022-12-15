By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

Welcome to Bowl Season one and all! The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks will take on UAB Blazers in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday morning. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami (Ohio)-UAB prediction and pick.

Miami (Ohio) squeaked into bowl eligibility with a 6-6 record, winning their last two games to reach the magic number. The Redhawks went 4-4 in MAC play. The highlight of the season is likely a victory over Power 5 opponent Northwestern.

UAB, a program that no one can kill, has gone 6-6 this season, winning their final game to secure a bowl bid. The team made a splash after their regular season by hiring former NFL QB Trent Dilfer, who was a successful high school coach. Dilfer will coach his first college game in this one.

Here are the Miami (Ohio)-UAB college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bahamas Bowl Odds: Miami (Ohio)-UAB Odds

Miami (Ohio) Redhawks: +10.5 (-105)

UAB Blazers: -10.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-114)

Under: 44.5 (-106)

Why Miami (Ohio) Could Cover The Spread

There still has been no announcement regarding the starting quarterback for the Redhawks. Brett Gabbert entered the transfer portal before returning to the school. Backup Aveon Smith has thrown 192 passes this season, the most on the team. Gabbert, however, has not thrown an interception. The Redhawks have totaled 1,990 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions as a team. Opponents have averaged below 200 passing yards against UAB. Smith is also the team’s leading rusher, with 503 yards and six touchdowns. Keyon Mozee has rushed for 455 yards and two touchdowns. The Redhawks have totaled 1,711 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a team. UAB has allowed 170.6 rushing yards per game to opponents.

Mac Hippenhammer leads the team with 726 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Miles Marshall ranks second with 377 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the lone Redhawk besides Hippenhammer to haul in multiple touchdowns. Miami (Ohio) has averaged 20.3 points and 308.4 yards of offense per game.

The defense has been solid for the Redhawks, allowing 22.5 points and 371.7 yards of offense to opponents per game. The Redhawks have totaled 26 sacks as a team, led by six from Corey Suttle. UAB has allowed just 19 sacks this season. UAB has thrown 10 interceptions this season, and the Redhawks have picked off 10 passes.

Why UAB Could Cover The Spread

A strong offense is led by Dylan Hopkins, who has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,709 yards with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. The main story is the running attack, led by star DeWayne McBride, who has rushed for 1,713 yards and 19 (!!!) touchdowns. Jermaine Brown, Jr. is second with 832 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Blazers have rushed for 2,925 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground. Miami (Ohio) has allowed 135.8 rushing yards per game to opponents.

Trea Shropshire leads the team with 740 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The explosive receiver has averaged 21.1 yards per catch. Tejhaun Palmer is second with 461 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Miami (Ohio) has allowed 235.9 passing yards per game to their opponents. UAB has averaged 30.6 points and 442.3 yards of offense per game.

UAB’s defense has been solid, allowing 23.4 points and 368.3 yards of offense per game to their opponents. UAB has sacked their opponents 21 times, but Miami (Ohio) has allowed 34 sacks. Grayson Cash leads the team with three interceptions, and if Smith starts, he has thrown five interceptions in his nine games.

Final Miami (Ohio)-UAB Prediction & Pick

UAB is just more talented all over the field. Expect them to run all over the Redhawks.

Final Miami (Ohio)-UAB Prediction & Pick: UAB -10.5 (-115), over 44.5 (-114)