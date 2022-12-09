By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield became the first No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft since then-Oakland Raiders defensive end and “The Goonies” actor John Matuszak to play for three teams in five seasons, according to a Thursday tweet from ESPN Stats and Info.

Baker Mayfield was selected with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, one that featured a polarizing quarterback class with now Carolina Panthers signal caller Sam Darnold, free agent Josh Rosen and an MVP-caliber quarterback in the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen. Mayfield played for four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being traded for a 2024 conditional pick to the Carolina Panthers in early July. He was most recently picked up by the Rams off of waivers after the Panthers cut him last Monday.

John Matuszak was selected with the first-overall pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL draft, one that featured four Hall of Fame players. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1974 and to Washington in 1976, where he was released and eventually picked up by the Raiders.

John Matuszak started an acting career after winning his second Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders in 1981, building off his initial role as O.W. Shaddock in North Dallas Forty with appearances in The Ice Pirates, One Crazy Summer and one episode of M*A*S*H. He most notably played Sloth in “The Goonies.”

Baker Mayfield led the Rams to 14-straight points and a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, capping off a 230 passing yard and one touchdown performance with a 98-yard drive. It would be the eighth game-winning drive of his career.

“I don’t know if you could write it any better than that,” Mayfield said in a postgame press conference. “Obviously, we’d like to be a little bit more stress-free, but it’s a pretty good story.”