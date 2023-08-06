Baker Mayfield is getting another shot in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is currently in a position to become a starting quarterback again, as he is currently competing for that role this offseason. However, he is reportedly having some trouble with his accuracy and overall decision-making in Tampa Bay training camp, as further evidenced by the fact that he's now been picked off seven times in nine practices, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

“Another pick today for Baker Mayfield, as corner Jamel Dean gets an interception on low throw in 7-on-7. That’s seven INTs in nine practices for Mayfield,” Auman wrote in a tweet.

That is not a healthy sign for Mayfield's chances to win the starting QB gig for the Buccaneers, who had the greatest of all-time under center in the form of Tom Brady in 2022. It will take some adjustment for Tampa Bay's offense from being led by an all-time great to anyone from a QB group that features Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, and John Wolford.

The Buccaneers signed the former Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback to a one-year, $4 million deal last March, with the team looking to find a replacement for Brady. No one is going to mistake Mayfield for Brady, but if he could come close to that magical form he had in that one particular start for the Los Angeles Rams last season, there could be something here for the Buccaneers.

Mayfield was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft and played for the Carolina Panthers and the Rams before hooking up with the Buccaneers.