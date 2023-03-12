Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Once upon a time, it appeared Baker Mayfield was entrenched as the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Now, he’s struggling to find his footing in a league where things happen fast and in a hurry.

Since 2020, when Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs, things haven’t been the best for the QB. He had a subpar season in 2021, and 2022 saw him spend time with both the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

As the free agency period approaches, Baker Mayfield is back on the market, hoping to land a spot where he can revive his career. According to NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has emerged as a team that’s expected to target Mayfield as an addition to their team. If signed, he’ll compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job, as the Buccaneers attempt to move on from the retired Tom Brady.

Upon hearing this news, NFL Twitter wanted to let Tampa Bay know how bad of an idea this is.

Baker Mayfield can become a top 10 quarterback again with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. *sends tweet and deletes app* https://t.co/OKo50BF3bK — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) March 12, 2023

Going from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield is a hangover I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy https://t.co/VSTyKm9aQJ — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) March 12, 2023

Thank god for Bucs fans that they got a SB because I’d rather be waterboarded than experience a Baker Mayfield-Kyle Trask QB competition https://t.co/qtxcoV4Fck — Forester93 (@Forester932) March 12, 2023

Baker Mayfield or Kylee Trask?! Buccs fell off a cliff at QB 😂 — Chugs (@ChugDeezNutz) March 12, 2023

As said earlier, it’s apparent Twitter is not a fan of the Buccaneers bringing Mayfield in, and these were some of the nicer responses found in the search.

Even with these reactions, two things have to be considered. The first is Brady is pretty much irreplaceable, and anyone who comes into the starting role after him is going to have immense pressure on their shoulders. The second speaks to the quarterback market as a whole. No matter how much hype is around the position, there continues to be a frantic search for many teams to find one.

Such is the life for Tampa Bay, and Mayfield might have the chance to become that guy, despite the Twitter hate.