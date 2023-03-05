Life can happen fast in the NFL, and free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield is a classic example of how whirlwinds can overtake a player at any given time.

In 2020, Mayfield was leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. After a subpar 2021, and the ensuing move by the Browns to bring Deshaun Watson into the fold, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. In the middle of the 2022 season, he was released by the Panthers and signed with the Los Angeles Rams to finish the campaign.

Now, Baker Mayfield is back on the open market, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers are among the teams who have interest in bringing him to their locales.

Per Fowler: “The Bucs and 49ers came up most often when I asked around about quarterback Baker Mayfield’s market. Tampa Bay is looking at bringing in a veteran arm. Drew Lock, who was the backup in Seattle last year, is also an option there. And the 49ers need veteran help due to injuries to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Mason Rudolph would also make some sense there.”

The Buccaneers had a certain QB named Tom Brady retire on them, so as Fowler points out, they’re looking for a veteran to either start or be a backup for Kyle Trask. As for the 49ers, they have two young quarterbacks in Lance and Purdy, and they’ll both have injuries to return from. Bringing someone like Mayfield in would be added insurance, just in case the youngsters are still banged up.

Of course, this also depends on what Mayfield wants to do with his career path, but it does appear there isn’t a lack of interest in his services.