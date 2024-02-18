Smooch.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch #6 missed Valentine's Day by just a few days, but love is still in the air with this update with romance-focused updates, quality-of-life optimizations, and lots of bug fixes.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 Highlights

According to Larian, the Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 update will require about 150GB of free space to be installed for those playing on PC and Steam Deck. If you do not have enough space to update, it's suggested to uninstall the game and then reinstall, which will require less free space to update your game.

This update is only currently available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems. Players on Mac will have to wait a little longer, but Larian has some news on fixing this staggered schedule. “We’ll have to ask that [Mac players] sit tight for a little longer while we continue to work on bringing future updates to Mac alongside PC versions. We truly appreciate your patience, and are sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll keep you updated with our progress, so make sure you’re following us on Twitter and Facebook to see when Patch 6 will drop for you!”

On top of the added and randomized kissing scenes between romantic partners, there are also new camp animations for the companions while making party setup smoother in camp.

Beware of spoilers as some changes in Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 are tied to story events.

You can now dismiss a recruited companion from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with.

When a dialogue triggers automatically, the game will now try to prioritise your avatar character as the main speaker.

Your partner now has a few different kisses! They're brand new, unique, and randomised – and we’ve also made improvements to how kisses look across the board, particularly for taller and shorter body types.

Improved the cinematic scenes in the Elfsong Tavern to feel more intimate when you and your romance partner decide your future together after defeating the Netherbrain.

Reworked the reflection scenes that take place after wrapping up the defeat of the Netherbrain for characters without romantic partners to better match the scenes for those who do have romantic partners, and to bridge the gap into the epilogue.

Added a new cinematic scene to support the combat encounter that occurs after you choose whether to side with Nightsong at Sorcerous Sundries or not.

If you sit on the stool in Shadowheart's camp corner, she will now react to you with a line based on your relation with her.

Added new idle animations for some companions at camp, including: Lae'zel: Studying a githyanki disc. Minthara: Contemplating a skull, tending to mushrooms, expressing violence, adjusting her armour, plotting her future, and being bothered by the sun. Jaheira: Sitting, kneeling and whispering to a rat messenger, and whittling. Minsc: Cooking and shaving his head. (These are two separate animations. Although we wouldn't put it past him, he's not, in fact, cooking his head.) Shadowheart: Polishing the Spear of Night. Halsin: Whittling.

If you started your game on a set difficulty, you can now switch to Custom Mode (except when already playing Honour Mode).

Fixed an issue that would prevent travel between acts.

Fixed an issue causing quicksaves to fail to upload to cross-saves.

Characters in the epilogue camp party will now have fitting titles below their names.

Fixed the Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty passives not triggering Saving Throws.

Added light bar colours for the DualSense controller on PC.

If you romanced Lae'zel, grab a red dragon and saddle up – you can now join her in the rebellion against Vlaakith, even if you are not gith yourself.

Fixed graphic settings not being applied for some 4k monitors.

Fixed a crash on Xbox that would sometimes occur when starting or ending a game.

BG3 Patch 6 Changelist

In Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6, there are a ton of fixes for player-reported issues on top of tweaks and improvements. Honour Mode becomes a little more challenging with Legendary Actions for bosses, too.

Another big change is that when dialogue is triggered, the game will now try to focus on your avatar as the main speaker – preventing your party members from hogging the spotlight.

Gameplay Changes

You can now toggle off Repelling Blast as expected.

If you Long Rest with only alcohol as camp supplies, you will now get the new Hungover condition for 10 turns.

Auto-selecting your camp supplies before a Long Rest will use resources more optimally – sometimes you just don't feel like cooking.

The Long Rest camp supply menu is now better at pulling supplies from inside containers in companion inventories. Stop hoarding the cheese, Wyll.

Group Hide now works on all party members controlled by the player, including followers and summons.

Made it possible to dismiss party members during camp nights. Also made it possible to recruit hirelings to a full party – they'll hang around at camp until you need them.

You can now talk to the circus bard Medrash and get a short but enthusiastic response from him.

The owlbear cub will no longer gobble up Auntie Ethel's Hair before you can take advantage of the bonus it grants.

The Elixir of Hill Giant Strength now applies its effects when thrown.

Creating harmful surfaces beneath NPCs will now trigger a crime reaction.

Scratch can no longer equip certain weapons. Like the Everburn Blade.

Added the option to scale the density of crowds on Xbox.

As a quality-of-life improvement, the Pact Weapon condition now remains after a Long Rest.

Combat Changes

The Shambling Mound is now a fully-fledged Honour Mode boss, with brand new bespoke Legendary Actions and tuned-up abilities. Good luck.

The drider and Dror Ragzlin have new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode!

In Tactician Mode, the drider has a special Sanctuary, called Spindleweb Sanctuary, that erupts in a psychic explosion when the status condition ends. In addition, his Spindleweb Fanaticism aura will now debuff his enemies.

In Tactician Mode, Dror Ragzlin's Leadership Aura will now also debuff his enemies.

Jaheira could be in bad shape by the time she arrived at Moonrise Towers since she already had to fight. Now she's smart enough to heal up before she goes there, which we're hoping lets her last at least an additional second in combat.

The Frightened condition applied by Ketheric's Dreadful Aspect will now correctly end if the combat with Ketheric ends before the condition does. (This will also fix other similar cases.)

Improved combat AI pathfinding through dangerous surfaces and through steep terrain.

Flow and Scripting

Increased the number of valid methods of knocking Minthara out to recruit her.

Halsin no longer blames the goblins for his death in his Speak with Dead dialogue if he managed to get killed much later on.

Fixed a case where the lanceboard scene between Raphael and Mol would never trigger because of the script being too defensive when checking Raphael's current in-game state.

You can finally tell Halsin that you found that letter that was sent to Kagha.

Wyll will react accordingly if you fail to save Ravengard from the Iron Throne when the pact with Mizora is broken.

Fixed an issue preventing you from talking to Mayrina after the fight with the hag.

Fixed an issue that could lead to the game being stuck on Flind's turn if another player entered combat with her while her dialogue was ongoing

UI

The trade interface got a graphic overhaul, clarifying which character is bartering for the party, what their Persuasion score is, and how much of a discount they're getting for the trade. The feedback when bartering has also been improved to indicate the status of the offer.

The whole party's inventory is now present in the trade interface, which doesn't require you to switch characters to sell their items from their inventories anymore.

You can now change the size of text in books and other legible items in the Interface Options.

Updated the interface visuals for the Options and Difficulty menus.

Renamed the ‘Class Passives' panel for sorcerers on level up to ‘Metamagic' and added a description for it. This was to make the naming more precise, given that all the class passives for sorcerers are Metamagic and the main level up window already tells you that they're passives.

Renamed the ‘Camp Companions' button to ‘Camp Inventories' to more clearly indicate what it does.

Added the Custom Mode settings to the Lobby UI, giving you time to create your personalised experience while waiting for your friends. (And also giving you time to argue amongst yourselves while coming to a compromise.)

Camp chests are now integrated into the Camp Inventories UI.

Fixed incorrect button prompts and mappings showing for Switch Pro Controller on PC.

Reverse-pickpocketing (planting things into others' inventories) should now work correctly on controller.

Improved how the combat log indicates XP gain. Now, if everyone in the party gains XP from several different sources at the same time – like when you Fireball a bunch of rats – you'll get one entry in the combat log with the calculated total XP gained, rather than separate entries for each XP, clogging up the whole log.

Added sub-sorting to throwable items on the Hotbar so the most recently picked-up items will appear first.

Writing

When faced with certain choices after the Netherbrain is defeated, you can now tell Lae'zel to make her own decision.

Added additional Avatar Karlach and Avatar Astarion reactivity within God Gale's dialogues in the epilogue, allowing them to request a cure for their conditions.

Added some new lines to Minthara's epilogue dialogue to account for different paths where the player character has partnered up with her.

Added some extra Narrator lines for the Dark Urge when interacting with Gortash in his office.

Added new dialogues and reactivity for Lae'zel regarding the githyanki egg from Crèche Y'llek.

If Gale is a mind flayer in the endgame when returning to Elysium with Mystra, she will now transform him back into a human.

Rephrased some journal entries to account for NPCs being knocked out instead of killed.

If you're romancing Shadowheart in Act II, she'll have more banter as you're walking around.

Cinematics

You can now give Shadowheart a hug when she's crying after losing or saving her parents.

Gale can now kiss your hand if you agree to marry him. This scene was also improved with a new intro and outro.. This scene was also improved with a new intro and outro.

Added a new version of the kissing scene with Astarion after he Ascends.

Sound

Fixed Gortash's Speak with Dead dialogue missing its VO.

Fixed the Main Menu audio not starting for several seconds on Xbox, and sometimes playing in the game.

Fixed the Character Creation music not triggering until the tutorial.

Fixed dice roll sounds playing if you have the ‘Hide Failed Perception Rolls' setting enabled while exploring. We asked the narrator to quieten down when rolling the dice for your immersion.

Fixes and Blockers in Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6

Fixed a bug where you could end up stuck in the Underdark camp unable to proceed if you tried to move from the wilderness of Act I to the Rosymorn Monastery region while a party member was in the Underdark camp.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game not loading the level properly when failing to connect.

Fixed an edge-case blocker where if you resurrected Karlach at camp without ever having recruited her, then triggered a cutscene at camp when leaving Act I, she'd run off before you could talk to her.

Fixed a potential crash when saving the game during the assault on Moonrise Towers.

Fixed a potential crash when zooming out in the Elfsong Tavern camp.

Fixed an issue where ending the tutorial with only Lae'zel alive prevented you from saving once in Act I.

Fixed a crash occurring when approaching the githyanki chokepoint by the broken bridge in Act I after visiting the Underdark with Lae'zel recruited as a companion.

Fixed a potential crash when travelling somewhere by jumping into a hole.

Fixed a couple of potential crashes when loading savegames.

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing on PC with controller, opening a container, going to your inventory, and then switching to keyboard mode.

Fixed a crash when reloading a savegame made during Yurgir's dialogue.

Fixed a crash that would happen on certain lower-spec PCs when dialogue options were presented.

Fixed a potential crash on Vulkan.

Fixed a crash on Vulkan and PS5 during the Cazador and Thisobald Thorm encounters.

Fixed characters being unable to move due to being stuck in a lockpicking or trap-disarming state.

Fixed an issue causing the game to get stuck loading at 33%.

Fixed a crash when lockpicking.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the character model in the inventory UI would take too long to load.

Fixed a potential crash on loading a savegame due to ground tiles not being saved or loaded correctly.

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the nautiloid while Shadowheart is knocked out and not in your party.

Fixed a crash that could occur when throwing an object.

Fixed a crash that could occur when choosing to ‘Sell Wares' while trading.

Fixed Short Rest being blocked when loading a savegame made right at the moment when a Short Rest was finished.

Fixed a possible crash when looting a corpse in your inventory after carrying it to a new region.

Fixed getting stuck in the controller Reward UI because summons can't accept the reward.

Fixed an issue preventing you from seeing your host friend's lobby if you had your online visibility set to ‘Friends Only'.

Fixed an issue preventing characters from moving if they were in an invalid lockpicking state when loading a savegame.

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in the dialogue UI when quickly skipping through an active roll.

Fixed a bug causing player characters to get deleted from the game after stealing the Blood of Lathander.

Fixed a potential crash on Xbox on startup.

Fixed a crash on PS5 when destroying an item.

Fixed an issue causing split screen players to be unable to move after leaving a conversation they're listening in on during an active roll.

Fixed a bug preventing you from leaving camp or entering Turn-Based Mode after killing Shadowheart after her fight with Lae'zel.

Fixed existing saves that are stuck with a non-functioning ‘End Turn' button.

Allocated more memory to the Xbox kernel to prevent crashes when syncing.

Fixed a crash when an Incapacitating condition was marked for removal in the same frame that the action state was entered.

Addressed some issues on the Xbox version causing the game to sometimes fully restart when resuming the game instead of continuing where you left off.

Fixed several other potential crashes.

The rest of the lengthy Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 changes can be found on the official post by Larian.