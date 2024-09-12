ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Miami elevated to No. 1o in the AP rankings after dominating two in-state foes in the opening two weeks. It could be a long day for the Ball State defense in this game if Cam Ward can continue his dominance. Despite allowing 34 points in their first game, Ball State's defense only allowed 320 yards total. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Ball State-Miami prediction and pick.

Cam Ward has the second-best Heisman odds after his dominance in the first two games. He has 689 passing yards with six touchdowns through two games while adding 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Miami dominated Florida A&M in their last game, holding a 25-6 lead after the first half before racking up four more touchdowns in the second. Ward had three touchdowns in the first half and added one on the ground. Miami's defense was also impressive, allowing just 138 yards passing and 52 yards on the ground. They also tallied five sacks and three interceptions.

Ball State is behind most teams in the nation with just one game played so far this season. They defeated Missouri State in their first game, recording 28 points in a high-scoring fourth quarter to win. Kadin Semonza had three passing touchdowns in the frame, tallying four and an interception with 262 yards. Braedon Sloan also had an impressive day of rushing, recording 103 yards and a touchdown. Sloan's best run was a 40-yard scamper with a minute remaining to go up 15 points.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ball State-Miami Odds

Ball State: +36.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Miami: -36.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ball State vs. Miami

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ball State hasn't played enough football this season to find too many reasons for them to cover this spread, especially when playing one of the nation's top teams. When looking at Miami's schedule, there aren't many games remaining that stand out as a problem. Miami's ACC schedule is rapidly approaching, and they have two more games to get through before it gets here. Will Miami have a letdown spot over the next two weeks against Ball State or South Florida before their first ACC game against Virginia Tech?

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

It could be tempting to take Ball State to cover this massive number after they put 42 points on Missouri State in the opener. However, Ball State had one of the worst offenses in FBS last season and their defense is ranked 101st in defending the pass. Cam Ward has his sights set on winning the Heisman Trophy, and he will be interested in running up the score on Ball State to add to his resume.

Miami's haters can't rest on the fact they dominated Florida A&M in the last game considering their effort against Florida in the season opener. The ACC is usually a division that gets looked down on, but there could be some surprising teams in the conference this season. Miami beat an SEC team in Florida by 24 points in the opener, and it's hard to see them not being able to win by 40+ against Ball State.

Final Ball State-Miami Prediction & Pick

How can we bet against Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes in this matchup? It isn't easy to stomach taking this large of a spread, but Ward could pour points on the Cardinals to further enhance his Heisman resume. Ball State struggles in the passing game, which is a perfect recipe for a cover of a massive number.

Final Ball State-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -36.5 (-110)