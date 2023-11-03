UEFA has revealed a partnership with Group Amaury, that will bring exciting changes to the highly anticipated 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony

In a thrilling update for football fans worldwide, UEFA has revealed a groundbreaking partnership with Group Amaury, the French private media group behind France Football and L'Equipe. This collaboration will bring exciting changes to the highly anticipated 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, reported by GOAL. UEFA's president, Aleksandr Ceferin, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “UEFA and Ballon d'Or are synonyms of sporting excellence, so our partnership will be a natural blend of prominence and a synergy that promises to be nothing short of exceptional.”

The major highlight of this collaboration is the introduction of two new prestigious awards: the Men's and Women's Coach of the Year. These accolades aim to recognize the invaluable contribution of coaches to the success on the pitch. This addition expands the total number of awards presented during the ceremony to an impressive ten. The new coach awards join the ranks of the Men’s Ballon d’Or, Women's Ballon d'Or, Kopa Trophy (best under-21 player), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Muller Trophy (last season's top scorer), Men’s Club of the Season Trophy, Women’s Club of the Season Trophy, and the Socrates Award for humanitarian work.

This move mirrors FIFA's The Best Awards series, which also acknowledges outstanding managers. The current holders of these accolades are Lionel Scaloni from Argentina and Sarina Wiegman from England. With the addition of the Coach of the Year awards, the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony promises to be a celebration of talent, dedication, and the enduring impact of football's legends and visionary coaches. Fans can eagerly anticipate this extraordinary event, set to honor the best and brightest in the world of football. Stay tuned for more updates as the ceremony approaches, promising a memorable evening for the football community.