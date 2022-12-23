By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 16 bold predictions. The Ravens will return to M&T Bank Stadium to host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, but unfortunately Lamar Jackson will not suit up.

Baltimore is coming off a rough 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. That result was costly because the Ravens fell to 9-5, allowing the Cincinnati Bengals to take the lead in the AFC North. With just three games remaining on the schedule and dealing with injuries, Baltimore could still miss the playoffs entirely.

The Falcons are currently on a three-game losing streak. In Week 15, they lost 21-18 to the New Orleans Saints. At 5-9, the team is at the bottom of the NFC South. However, Atlanta could still win the division since the leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 6-8 record.

With so much at stake, this game could seriously affect the rest of both teams’ seasons. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Ravens as they play the Falcons in Week 16.

3. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley throws for a season-high 200+ yards

If there was one main problem with Baltimore in 2021, it was injuries. The Ravens ended the season with a league-high 19 players on the injured reserve list, which included running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Among those players, the most notable name was Lamar Jackson.

The quarterback missed the last four games of the season and Baltimore lost all of them, failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Until Week 14, it seemed things were going well for Jackson and the Ravens. He was completing 62.3% of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also had 764 rushing yards and three scores, giving him some MVP hype.

The problem is that Jackson suffered a knee injury, making him miss the last two games. In that stretch, Tyler Huntley and rookie Anthony Brown shared time at quarterback. Against the Falcons, Jackson will once again sit out with Huntley starting in his place.

In four games this season, including two starts, Huntley has completed 70.3% of his pass attempts for 413 yards for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also added 87 rushing yards for a score. With him as a starter, Baltimore is 1-1.

The bold prediction is that Huntley will have his best passing game of the year. Expect him to surpass 200 passing yards for the first time this season. While he might struggle at times, some of his throws could be crucial to put the Ravens in scoring range.

2. Justin Tucker bounces back, hits 3+ field goals

There is no secret that Justin Tucker has been one of the key players for the Ravens in recent years. While most of his teammates deal with injuries, the kicker has been healthy and consistent, helping the team win games with his clutch kicks.

However, things were different last week. Tucker made just one field goal while missing twice, including one blocked by the Browns’ special teams unit. He now has five misses this season, his worst mark since 2015. He is making 85.3% of his field goals, which would be the second-lowest of his career.

Since Jackson won’t play, Baltimore might need Tucker more than ever. The bold prediction is that he will bounce back from his previous showing and will hit at least three field goals. If that happens, the Ravens will stay alive against the Falcons in Week 16 even with the injuries on offense.

1. Ravens win by one score in a low-scoring performance

Baltimore is not the only one dealing with injuries. Atlanta will be without its starting quarterback as Marcus Mariota is out for the remainder of the year. That leaves rookie Desmond Ridder in the starting job, and it will be just his second NFL game.

Because of what both teams are dealing with, there is a chance this is a low-scoring game yet a close one.

According to FanDuel, the Ravens are the favorite to win this game. Currently, the spread is -6.5. Despite this, it is unlikely Baltimore will be able to open a comfortable lead with Jackson out. That would leave a lot of responsibility for the Ravens’ defense, which will benefit from Ridder’s inexperience.

Expect a lot of punts and runs from both Baltimore and Atlanta. In the end, it could come down to Tucker or Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo. The South Korean is currently the third-most accurate kicker in NFL history, making 88.4% of his field goals, only behind Kansas City’s Harrison Butker and Tucker himself.

Both Koo and Tucker should be very active on Saturday and could potentially lead their teams in scoring.

The bold prediction is that, since both the Ravens and Falcons should rely on their kickers, this will be a low-scoring Week 16 game. It will be very difficult to see a team breaking the 20-point mark with mainly field goals. In the end, Baltimore should still win by one score thanks to Tucker and keep its hopes of clinching the AFC North alive for another week.