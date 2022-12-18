By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens dropped a 13-3 decision to the Cleveland Browns Saturday night, a fairly surprising development for a team that was hoping to hold onto 1st place in the AFC North. However, the real shocker was the performance of normally razor sharp placekicker Justin Tucker.

Justin Tucker after missing two FGs (48 and 50 yards) in a loss at Cleveland: “I made it a point to let a number of my teammates know that I felt like this one was on me. As someone who feels like I’m a leader in this locker room, that’s the example that needs to be set.” pic.twitter.com/HlW8Y5YUhT — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 18, 2022

The perennial All-Pro was just 1 of 3 on his FG attempts, as he missed a 48-yard attempt and had a 50-yard attempt blocked. Tucker normally takes on a humble tone when he has been successful in his efforts for the Ravens, and his attitude did not change after his rare stumbles.

“I made it a point to let a number of my teammates know that I felt like this one was on me,” Tucker said. “As someone who feels like I’m a leader in this locker room, that’s the example that needs to be set.”

Tucker started the game in his usual fashion, as he connected on a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter that tied the score at 3-3.

He had another chance later in the same quarter at the conclusion of a 10-play, 49-yard drive. However, instead of driving a 48-yard attempt through the uprights, Justin Tucker’s kick was wide left.

The kicker’s second miss came early in the 4th quarter at the conclusion of a 6-play, 60-yard drive when his 50-yard attempt was blocked by Jordan Elliott.

Cleveland was led by running back Nick Chubb, who had 21 carries for 99 yards. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was victorious in his first home effort for the Browns since returning from a sexual misconduct suspension, and he completed 18 of 28 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown to wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.