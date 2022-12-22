By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not make his return from a PCL injury as Tyler Huntley takes the start against the Atlanta Falcons this Saturday, according to a Thursday tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Tyler Huntley earned a 1-1 split in two starts for the Ravens, competing in 62% and 100% of the team’s offensive snaps against the Pittsburg Steelers and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh declined to give an injury update on Jackson ahead of Week 16, said ESPN Baltimore Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley in a Monday tweet.

“John Harbaugh declined to say whether Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will return this week after missing two games with a knee injury,” Hensley wrote. “Harbaugh said he is going to ‘climb behind the barricade’ of not divulging injury information because of competitive reasons.”

24-year-old cornerback Brandon Stephens will see an increased role in place of cornerback Marcus Peters, who did not practice all week with a calf injury. The former UCLA and SMU standout has played in 13 games so far this season, seeing 20 or more defensive snaps in 10 games and 50 or more on three occasions. The second-year cornerback logged two starts compared to his 11 last season, gaining five pass deflections and 24 combined tackles in his more limited role with the Ravens.

“He goes out there and competes,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “There are some situations where he’ll win some, lose some, but the guy is out there, and he’s battling, and he knows what to do, he’s very conscientious.”

Baltimore recently claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins off of waivers to aid Lamar Jackson and a Ravens receiving core that ranks fourth-to-last in total receiving yards per game with 190.8. They place ahead of the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears.

The Ravens will kick off against the Falcons at 1 p.m. EST this Saturday in M&T Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.