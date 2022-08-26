Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for final preseason game vs Commanders

With a Baltimore Ravens preseason Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, a lot of eyes will be on Baltimore to keep their preseason winning streak alive. Ahead of the Ravens-Commanders game, we’ll be making our Ravens preseason Week 3 predictions.

The Ravens have won 22 straight preseason games going back to 2016, which is an NFL record. While it doesn’t mean much since it is the preseason, it is still impressive. This is a testament to Baltimore’s coaching and the ability to get the best out of their young players.

They will be taking on the Commanders this week, who are 0-2 thus far in the preseason. Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera announced that the Commanders’ starters will be limited, meaning they won’t get much playing time. John Harbaugh has yet to announce the Ravens’ plans, and it will be interesting to see if star quarterback Lamar Jackson gets any time on the field as he has yet to play.

With that said, let’s move on to our Ravens’ final preseason game predictions.

Baltimore Ravens Week 3 Preseason Predictions

4. Ravens defense holds Commanders under 20 points

Although Baltimore may not play all or any of their starters, the defense has been great throughout the preseason. In their two games, they have allowed 10 and 17 points, showing that they are going to be a stout force.

Washington, on the other hand, has put up 21 and 14 points in their games. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz has played in both games but will likely only get one drive, if any, against Baltimore. The Ravens have thrived off of forcing turnovers and will look to do the same against the Commanders.

3. Isaiah Likely impresses again

Isaiah Likely was selected by the Ravens in the 4th round of the draft and was on display against the Arizona Cardinals last week. Likely hauled in eight receptions on eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown.

While Likely won’t be the top tight end for this Ravens’ group, with star Mark Andrews, he could be a reliable tight end two. Nick Boyle is another tight end that will see playing time, but he is primarily a run blocker. Baltimore plays a lot through their tight ends, as they have a strong running attack that they play off of. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is a dual threat that has often looked to his tight ends in the passing game.

Likely should have another good performance in the preseason and solidify his spot as a pass catcher for Baltimore.

2. Tyler Huntley has another great game

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has had a tremendous preseason, being a very efficient quarterback. Last week against Arizona, Huntley threw for 129 yards and a touchdown, completing 13 of his 14 passes. This followed up a performance against the Tennessee Titans, where Huntley threw for 109 yards and a touchdown while completing 16 of his 18 passes.

While Jackson will be the starter, it is comforting to know that Baltimore has a reliable backup. Huntley should continue to play at a high level and earn his ranks among the top backup quarterbacks in the league.

1. Ravens win, extend preseason streak to 23

The Ravens’ preseason streak may not mean much towards getting a Super Bowl title. However, they should keep the preseason streak alive as they are a well-disciplined and coached team.

Baltimore’s backups and players on the roster bubble have been impressive throughout the preseason. Washington is winless this preseason, and the Ravens should continue to be a dominant preseason force.

The Ravens have a promising season ahead and will be a contender to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Baltimore.